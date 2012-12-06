COLUMN-Saving a little on Medicare may cost everyone else a lot

By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Dec 6 Congressional Republicans want
to raise Medicare's eligibility age as part of a deal with
Democrats to avoid falling off the fiscal cliff. Raising the
eligibility age from 65 to 67 would save some money for Medicare
and low-income seniors. But at the same time, it would boost
out-of-pocket insurance costs for two-thirds of seniors in that
age bracket and those who are younger, plus raise overall
healthcare spending for the federal government, states and
employers.
Start shifting insurance risk in one age bracket, and the
effects ripple.
First, the youngest, relatively healthy seniors would move
out of the Medicare risk pool, raising the cost -- and premiums
-- of covering older beneficiaries.
Second, many of the younger seniors cut off from Medicare
would instead shop for individual insurance plans under the new
insurance exchanges that launch in 2014 under Obamacare. They'd
be the relatively older and sicker people insured on these
plans, which would push up the cost of premiums for younger
enrollees.
"The policy involves trade-offs," says Juliette Cubanski,
associate director of the Medicare Policy Project at the
non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), which recently
analyzed the impact of raising Medicare's eligibility age on
seniors' pocketbooks and government spending.. "It would affect
far more than just those directly impacted by the higher
eligibility age."
Although any change of this kind would likely be phased in
gradually over a period of years, KFF's analysis assumed a full
phase-in for 2014, which offers a look at what the policy would
do once fully implemented. Some conservatives have argued for
pushing up Medicare's eligibility age to match the rising full
retirement age of Social Security, and as a money-saving move.
And the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that raising
the Medicare eligibility age would cut federal Medicare outlays
by $148 billion over a ten-year period.
But the KFF single-year analysis is instructive, because it
shows that overall savings likely would be far smaller -- and
that many seniors would wind up paying far more for health care.
Here's a rundown of the results:
1. Government savings
Five million people would be affected in 2014 by an
eligibility shift to age 67, resulting in gross savings of $31.1
billion in 2014 to Medicare. But that amount would be offset
immediately by $7 billion in lost premiums from the 65-to-67
group.
Then, there would be an offset of $9.4 billion for subsidies
for those who enroll in the public exchanges.
The lowest income seniors age 65 to 67 would enroll in
Medicaid; that would require $8.9 billion in new federal
reimbursements to states for care of those patients, KFF found.
But that's assuming all 50 states implement Obamacare's
expansion of Medicaid; many Republican-dominated states have
said they'll turn down the expansion. If that happens, seniors
age 65-to-67 too poor to buy coverage in exchanges would fall
into the ranks of the uninsured.
"In those states, people in that age bracket would have the
same problem as anyone under age 65," says Cubanski. "You're
essentially left without an option for coverage."
So the government's net saving would be just $5.7 billion.
2. Higher costs for employers and states
KFF projects that employers' health insurance costs would
jump $4.5 billion in 2014 if this plan were to be implemented.
In situations where employers provide health coverage to workers
or retirees, Medicare is either a primary or secondary payor;
moving people off Medicare would increase employer obligations.
Spending on Medicaid by states would rise $700 million, due
mainly to the shift of Medicare enrollees to Medicaid, which is
funded by the federal government and states.
3. Higher out-of-pocket costs for some seniors
Two-thirds of the seniors who would who move from Medicare
to the public exchanges would face higher costs for health
insurance premiums and cost-sharing. These are the seniors with
income above 300 percent of the federal poverty level. Their
higher annual out-of-pocket costs would range from $1,200 to
$4,300.
Meanwhile, less affluent seniors moving to the exchanges
(one third of the total) actually would see their out-of-pocket
costs fall -- some would receive exchange subsidies, while
others would move to Medicaid, which is almost entirely
cost-free to patients.
4. Higher Medicare premiums
Moving younger seniors off Medicare would boost the price of
Medicare's Part B premium by 3 percent in 2014, according to
KFF. The 2013 premium is set for $104.90 per month, which would
mean a rise of about $3.15 per month in higher costs
attributable to a higher eligibility age.
5. Higher exchange premiums for younger enrollees
Premiums for adults under age 65 in public exchanges would
also rise by 3 percent in 2014 - to about $141 per month per
enrollee - due to the shift of seniors into the risk pool.
While some of the increases in out-of-pocket costs may sound
small, it's worth remembering that most seniors live on fixed
incomes -- and that the average annual income of a Medicare
beneficiary is just $22,000.
Notes Cubanski: "We're talking about people living on
limited incomes -- the average is only twice the poverty rate."