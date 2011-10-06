COLUMN-Dexia: Stop press, or deja vu?

LONDON Oct 6 So Dexia has done it again; but the first busted flush of the 2010-11 sovereign debt crisis won't be the last. News of the bank's debacle has that depressing ring of familiarity to it.

"Due to the significant deterioration in the business and market environment and the financial distress of a number of financial services companies, Dexia made a careful assessment of its situation and decided to take decisive action and raise 6.4 billion euros of capital."

"Today the authorities of Belgium and France, together with existing shareholders, announce that they have subscribed for an increase of the capital of Dexia at a price per share equal to the average of the closing prices of the Dexia share over the last 30 calendar days... In addition, the Government of Luxembourg will subscribe for newly-issued convertible bonds for a total amount of 376 million euros."

No, this isn't a sneak preview of today's expected announcement, though it could easily have been. Actually, the above notice was taken from a Dexia announcement from Sept 30, 2008: that's right, three years ago - that dark post-Lehman period and the last time that counterparties pulled the plug on the bank because of its toxic exposures.

Three years ago, Dexia imploded, forcing the Belgian, French and Luxembourg governments to guarantee new interbank and institutional deposits and stand behind new institutional bond issuance. Fast forward three years and nothing has changed. Dexia has once again got caught up in a vicious interbank and wholesale funding squeeze exacerbated by a pernicious and remorseless rumour mill that is singling out banks one by one.

Looking at Dexia's numbers, though, counterparties have a point. The bank still depends on wholesale markets for 70 percent of its funding (i.e. its loan-to-deposit ratio is off the scale); it still has a huge short-term funding requirement (96 billion euros at the end of Q2); and more than 20 billion euros in exposure to dodgy euro zone sovereigns that hasn't been marked at realistic values. What a combo!

Given increasing difficulties in the interbank market, Dexia had been upping its European Central Bank liquidity buffer: funding with central banks in Q2 rose by 8.8 billion euros over end-2010 and was 17.5 billion euros higher than the first quarter of this year.

By rights, the bank's executive and supervisory boards should be tarred and feathered, and prodded with sharp sticks through the centre of Brussels to the European Court of Shame.

The inevitable break-up will likely see the Belgian retail business nationalised, France's CDC and Banque de La Poste taking over Dexia MA, and up to 200 billion euros of assets hived off into a bad bank.

It's getting real nasty out there and I sense the dénounements of the long drawn-out Greek farce and the bank capital situation are closing in. In the meantime, no-one's safe or off limits.

The irony for Dexia is that having announced an acceleration of its deleveraging programme in May 2011, having confirmed in July - when its A-1/P-1 short-term ratings were affirmed by S&P/Moody's - that the programme was on track; and having passed the stress tests with flying colours (CT1 ratio of 12.1 percent %, or 10.4 percent taking into account the EBA stress scenarios), Dexia potentially looked like a good punt, given where its shares were trading. [Actually, forget the stress test bit; they were always a sick joke, but I guess they do look good on the CV. And the rating agencies should be commended for their sterling work.]

The beginning of the end came with a press release on Sept 14, when rumours about its liquidity position emerged. The bank issued one of 'those statements' that list a bunch of positives but which only ever add fuel to the fire. Bad move. The notice said the bank had completed its 2011 long-term funding programme (raising 18.4 billion euros as at Sept 9, so had no immediate need to access the senior unsecured market); had sold off almost 24 billion euros of assets, including almost all of its Financial Products portfolio, as part of the accelerated disposal programme. As a result, it said it had no need to renew its guaranteed funding (13.1 billion euros maturing in 2011) and no need to issue senior debt "at the current high CDS level, which is not very liquid and reflects exceptional market circumstances".

All empty statements. The rumours became self-fulfilling and once again fickle counterparties backed off and left the bank scrambling for liquidity. Dexia has now had to suffer the humiliation not only of being first bank to be bailed out as a result of the most recent bout of volatility, but the first bank to be bailed out twice in three years. The shares hit an intra-day low of 0.81 euros on Oct 4, at which point they were 96.5 percent off the pre-financial crisis highs.

Dexia won't be the last collapse in the current period. Banks that have written down the value of their Greek sovereign debt holdings by the advertised 21 percent NPV haircut - one of which is Dexia - are living in cloud cuckoo land. Estimates of the required level of Greek markdowns vary from 50 percent to 90 percent and some are calling default this year, regardless of whether the Troika gives Greece the next tranche of bailout cash.

The coded comments coming out of the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg clearly imply that they seriously contemplated the un-contemplatable - default - and discussed measures to deal with the bank fallout, including leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility and standing by to capitalise the banks. Sarko-Merkel have cheque-books in hand; while the IMF is in, too, as a co-investment partner with the EFSF. Taxpayers are once again backstopping the banking system.

But while there is official acceptance - finally - that the bank capital issue is urgent, important divisions remain over if and how a Europe-wide bailout can or will be conducted. The thorny issue of whether Merkel will want to run the political risk of stumping up German taxpayers' cash via the EFSF to finance a bailout of banks in Greece or elsewhere in peripheral Europe is still out there. Germany and France can afford to bail out their own banks, although with some ratings risk in the case of France.

There is a lot of support for an 'every man for himself' approach, but this is untenable given the fragile nature of many of Europe's governments. That said, the prospect of seeing a dud government attempting to prop up a dud bank is surely worth it, purely for the comedy value. (Created by John Manley)