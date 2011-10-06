COLUMN-Dexia: Stop press, or deja vu?

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 6 So Dexia has done it
again; but the first busted flush of the 2010-11 sovereign debt
crisis won't be the last. News of the bank's debacle has that
depressing ring of familiarity to it.
"Due to the significant deterioration in the business and
market environment and the financial distress of a number of
financial services companies, Dexia made a careful assessment of
its situation and decided to take decisive action and raise 6.4
billion euros of capital."
"Today the authorities of Belgium and France, together with
existing shareholders, announce that they have subscribed for an
increase of the capital of Dexia at a price per share equal to
the average of the closing prices of the Dexia share over the
last 30 calendar days... In addition, the Government of
Luxembourg will subscribe for newly-issued convertible bonds for
a total amount of 376 million euros."
No, this isn't a sneak preview of today's expected
announcement, though it could easily have been. Actually, the
above notice was taken from a Dexia announcement from Sept 30,
2008: that's right, three years ago - that dark post-Lehman
period and the last time that counterparties pulled the plug on
the bank because of its toxic exposures.
Three years ago, Dexia imploded, forcing the Belgian, French
and Luxembourg governments to guarantee new interbank and
institutional deposits and stand behind new institutional bond
issuance. Fast forward three years and nothing has changed.
Dexia has once again got caught up in a vicious interbank and
wholesale funding squeeze exacerbated by a pernicious and
remorseless rumour mill that is singling out banks one by one.
Looking at Dexia's numbers, though, counterparties have a
point. The bank still depends on wholesale markets for 70
percent of its funding (i.e. its loan-to-deposit ratio is off
the scale); it still has a huge short-term funding requirement
(96 billion euros at the end of Q2); and more than 20 billion
euros in exposure to dodgy euro zone sovereigns that hasn't been
marked at realistic values. What a combo!
Given increasing difficulties in the interbank market, Dexia
had been upping its European Central Bank liquidity buffer:
funding with central banks in Q2 rose by 8.8 billion euros over
end-2010 and was 17.5 billion euros higher than the first
quarter of this year.
By rights, the bank's executive and supervisory boards
should be tarred and feathered, and prodded with sharp sticks
through the centre of Brussels to the European Court of Shame.
The inevitable break-up will likely see the Belgian retail
business nationalised, France's CDC and Banque de La Poste
taking over Dexia MA, and up to 200 billion euros of assets
hived off into a bad bank.
It's getting real nasty out there and I sense the
dénounements of the long drawn-out Greek farce and the bank
capital situation are closing in. In the meantime, no-one's safe
or off limits.
The irony for Dexia is that having announced an acceleration
of its deleveraging programme in May 2011, having confirmed in
July - when its A-1/P-1 short-term ratings were affirmed by
S&P/Moody's - that the programme was on track; and having passed
the stress tests with flying colours (CT1 ratio of 12.1 percent
%, or 10.4 percent taking into account the EBA stress
scenarios), Dexia potentially looked like a good punt, given
where its shares were trading. [Actually, forget the stress test
bit; they were always a sick joke, but I guess they do look good
on the CV. And the rating agencies should be commended for their
sterling work.]
The beginning of the end came with a press release on Sept
14, when rumours about its liquidity position emerged. The bank
issued one of 'those statements' that list a bunch of positives
but which only ever add fuel to the fire. Bad move. The notice
said the bank had completed its 2011 long-term funding programme
(raising 18.4 billion euros as at Sept 9, so had no immediate
need to access the senior unsecured market); had sold off almost
24 billion euros of assets, including almost all of its
Financial Products portfolio, as part of the accelerated
disposal programme. As a result, it said it had no need to renew
its guaranteed funding (13.1 billion euros maturing in 2011) and
no need to issue senior debt "at the current high CDS level,
which is not very liquid and reflects exceptional market
circumstances".
All empty statements. The rumours became self-fulfilling and
once again fickle counterparties backed off and left the bank
scrambling for liquidity. Dexia has now had to suffer the
humiliation not only of being first bank to be bailed out as a
result of the most recent bout of volatility, but the first bank
to be bailed out twice in three years. The shares hit an
intra-day low of 0.81 euros on Oct 4, at which point they were
96.5 percent off the pre-financial crisis highs.
Dexia won't be the last collapse in the current period.
Banks that have written down the value of their Greek sovereign
debt holdings by the advertised 21 percent NPV haircut - one of
which is Dexia - are living in cloud cuckoo land. Estimates of
the required level of Greek markdowns vary from 50 percent to 90
percent and some are calling default this year, regardless of
whether the Troika gives Greece the next tranche of bailout
cash.
The coded comments coming out of the Eurogroup meeting of
euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg clearly imply that
they seriously contemplated the un-contemplatable - default -
and discussed measures to deal with the bank fallout, including
leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility and
standing by to capitalise the banks. Sarko-Merkel have
cheque-books in hand; while the IMF is in, too, as a
co-investment partner with the EFSF. Taxpayers are once again
backstopping the banking system.
But while there is official acceptance - finally - that the
bank capital issue is urgent, important divisions remain over if
and how a Europe-wide bailout can or will be conducted. The
thorny issue of whether Merkel will want to run the political
risk of stumping up German taxpayers' cash via the EFSF to
finance a bailout of banks in Greece or elsewhere in peripheral
Europe is still out there. Germany and France can afford to bail
out their own banks, although with some ratings risk in the case
of France.
There is a lot of support for an 'every man for himself'
approach, but this is untenable given the fragile nature of many
of Europe's governments. That said, the prospect of seeing a dud
government attempting to prop up a dud bank is surely worth it,
purely for the comedy value.
(Created by John Manley)