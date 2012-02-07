COLUMN-Jefferies must consolidate rapid expansion: Mullin

By Keith Mullin
LONDON Feb 7 So Jefferies has
reinforced its dramatic and impatient global build-out by
beating all-comers to take Hoare Govett off beleaguered Royal
Bank of Scotland's hands. For a nominal fee, the U.S.
investment bank is picking up around 50 equity professionals
across corporate broking, ECM, sales, trading and research. But
will it be worth the effort?
On the plus side, HG continues to have good brand
recognition among UK corporates. But as a corporate broker it
really hasn't had the best owners since the UK's Big Bang
deregulation in 1986 and frankly looks past its best. That said,
it still has a client list worth plundering. Given the small
price paid, the potential acceleration it will offer Jefferies
into UK and European ECM and investment banking over and above
what existing operations might have afforded it could make the
takeover value-accretive.
When Jefferies hired Julian Smith from Collins Stewart in
2010 to run corporate broking, the bank had 10 UK corporate
brokerships. Even though Hoare Govett has consistently lost
mandates over the past few years, it still has more than 30
across the FTSE 250 (although only eight or nine in the FTSE
100). The fact that Tullow Oil dumped HG and Merrill the day
after Jefferies' HG acquisition in favour of Barclays Capital
and Morgan Stanley was coincidental, but it speaks to the highly
competitive nature of the facilitative UK corporate broking
business.
Poaching corporate broking clients is almost a national
sport for those in the business. The phones to HG clients will
have rung red-hot ever since RBS announced the HG divestiture.
You can only imagine that they will have done their best to
petrify nervous corporates about the perils of going with a U.S.
firm without a household name.
I must say, though, that I've always had a lot of time for
Jefferies. It's stuck to what it does best in capital markets
(high-yield, convertibles) and M&A (where it has stayed focused
around a small number of sectors). That has given it a pretty
decent overall business.
EXPANSION
Jefferies has been and still remains a largely U.S. domestic
player in terms of current revenue generation. The firm is
hovering just outside the top 10 in U.S. investment banking.
While it has some ground to make up to break into the bulge
bracket, it's certainly becoming much more closely associated
with the scale players than with the US regionals.
But the firm has embarked on a massive expansion in the past
couple of years and I reckon it's taking a bit of a gamble.
Headcount has doubled in the past five years and the firm is now
building out of the comfort zone of its formerly specialist
product lines and increasingly has the look of a full-service
investment bank and broker-dealer that's also increasingly
global.
It's been aggressively hiring senior professionals across
all business lines from the major houses. It's had particularly
fruitful plundering missions to Merrill Lynch and UBS
where it's picked up a lot of senior M&A talent, but it's hired
players from right across the Street.
Mind you, even with the harried expansion, the firm's
headcount is still only the region of 3,900 (annoyingly the firm
refers to staff as "employee-partners" - ugghhh) and 800 are
based in London. That's small relative to bulge-bracket players,
but still... As well as growing in London, Jefferies set up a
full-service equity sales, trading and research operation in
Asia in 2010, where it now has over 125 professionals. It's also
expanded its global fixed-income business - not a traditional
strength - to more than 500 people.
Last year, it spent $430 million buying Prudential Bache's
global commodities group to add scale to its listed derivatives
business. Bache posted $220 million of revenues in 2010 and
added more than 400 employees to the Jefferies platform. Other
initiatives, such as its LoanCore joint venture with the
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC - which will see a $600
million equity commitment leveraged and invested in commercial
real estate debt - speaks to the extent of its ambitions.
But now that the firm has fattened up its cost line, it'll
need to see the benefit of that come through in revenues and in
business successes, particularly outside the U.S.
Shareholders will - or certainly should - be asking about
the returns on the rapid-fire overseas expansion, particularly
in Europe. If Jefferies has a creditable position in U.S.
investment banking, the same can't yet be said of its European
business from the perspective of league tables or wallet share.
If lack of confidence continues to retard deal-making and
trading across the industry, it's by no means a given that
management will be able to come up with credible answers
quickly.
All Hoare Govett MDs are moving with the business and will
no doubt have been locked in. The lock-up period represents the
window available to Jefferies to make the acquisition work. If
it's able to get through the current sticky period in the market
without any major mishaps, and is able in parallel to
consolidate and create the right internal alignments, it could
be a force to be reckoned with. But the firm needs to call a
halt now to its huge expansion and focus on making what it has
work.