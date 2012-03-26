COLUMN-Obama's confused energy policy: John Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON, March 26 U.S. President Barack Obama has
discovered too late that symbols matter.
His administration is trying and mostly failing to reverse
the impression that it is hostile to fossil fuels such as oil,
gas and coal after the president's peremptory and opportunistic
decision to block the Keystone XL pipeline in January.
In a string of speeches, beginning with the State of the
Union, the president has articulated a carefully scripted "all
of the above" strategy which embraces clean energy from wind and
solar, improvements in energy efficiency, and an increase in
domestic hydrocarbon production - especially clean-burning gas
but also oil from shale.
It is all part of a complicated balancing act that aims to
mollify his environmental base, ease fears about the rising
gasoline prices and neutralise opposition from the oil industry
and congressional Republicans, angered by continued restrictions
on drilling and pipelines, who are seeking to exploit rising oil
prices to hurt the president ahead of November's election.
PIPELINE DREAMS
So far the president has struggled to sound convincing.
Obama cannot shake off the impression the administration's
enthusiasm for clean tech is matched by an only grudging
acceptance of the need to develop more fossil fuel resources.
So in a bold move, the White House last week stuck the
president in a pipe yard in front of a stack of oil pipes ready
to be laid at the industry's spiritual home of Cushing,
Oklahoma, to reiterate its commitment to the fossil fuel
component of "all of the above".
Reuters photojournalist Jason Reed has a superb set of
pictures encapsulating the president's newfound enthusiasm for
metal tubes here:
Politicians pick backdrops carefully (remember George W.
Bush and his "mission accomplished" banner on the USS Abraham
Lincoln in 2003). So this was the most pointed way the White
House could associate the president with expansion of domestic
oil and gas, imply he is not anti-oil and suggest he is keen to
promote "shovel ready" jobs in pipeline construction.
The charitable interpretation is that the president is
charting a middle way between environmentalists staunchly
opposed to fossil fuel development because of its global warming
potential, and the "drill baby drill" enthusiasts of the oil
industry and right-wing talk radio.
"Having pleased environmentalists in January, Mr Obama can
now embrace Oklahoma oilmen with a straight face," Gregory Meyer
wrote in the "Financial Times" last week ("Obama faces Oklahoma
oilmen", March 22).
The less charitable interpretation is that the president has
alienated everyone by performing a series of tergiversations and
is struggling to integrate the disparate elements of his energy
policy into a coherent whole.
The White House took care to balance the trip to the pipe
yard and a New Mexico oil field (very old dirty energy) with
visits to a solar project in Nevada (nice clean energy) and the
centre for automotive research in Ohio (ditto).
The president has stressed his support for the southern leg
of the Keystone pipeline (from Cushing to the Gulf) while
defending his decision to block the northern leg (from the
Canadian border via Nebraska), insisting there was just not time
to evaluate the impact on Ogallala aquifer, and hinting but not
quite promising his administration would look favourably on
another application once more studies have been done and the
election is out of the way.
ALIENATING EVERYONE
Whether anyone is convinced is doubtful.
The Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC), one of the
country's largest and most powerful environmental lobbies, is
certainly not enthusiastic. NRDC President Frances Beinecke
immediately responded to the president's embrace of pipelines
with a blog entitled "All of the Above Can't Deliver All the
Benefits the Clean Energy Economy Can".
"Instead of offering targeted policies, many leaders are
suggesting an "all of the above" approach to energy development.
The idea is that we should throw everything we have at the
problem and see what sticks. It's a misguided strategy that
would do more harm than good," wrote a clearly disappointed
Beinecke.
"It's the equivalent of walking into a restaurant and
ordering everything on the menu. Most people don't do that in
real life, because we know it costs too much and will make us
sick. Instead we select the best food for the best price. We can
do the same with energy. We can choose the best and bypass the
rest."
Oil and gas producers are scarcely less enthusiastic, though
there are some signs that the debate is moving in their
direction, with heavy hints the administration will not block
further drilling and pipelines. The White House will probably
even approve the northern section of Keystone, eventually, once
it no longer needs environmental votes.
But planning long-lived capital intensive projects is hard
when investors must struggle with a bewildering policy in which
regulations covering everything from drilling to power plant
emissions, nuclear permits and mountain top mining are proposed
and withdrawn according to whether they are politically
expedient.
BIPARTISANSHIP?
None of these problems is new. America's energy policy has
been severely dysfunctional for at least 40 years, driven by a
mix of political concern about gasoline prices, lobbying for
misguided deregulation of power markets at the behest of
companies like Enron, and a guerrilla war of litigation fought
by environmental groups against anything and everything (from
nuclear to coal-fired and hydroelectric plants) spawning a giant
environmental-legal complex.
But the Obama administration has done nothing to provide
leadership or try to impose coherence on energy issues. The
president's short-term approach to Keystone and emission
controls has simply made matters worse.
So there is a certain irony that Bill Richardson, energy
secretary under the Clinton administration and a former governor
of New Mexico, should lend his weight to Obama's four-state
energy tour with an editorial in the "Financial Times" calling
for partisans to "Stop the politics and adopt a national energy
plan" (March 22).
"As energy secretary in the Clinton administration, I came
to realise this country needs to promote all types of energy
production. Mr Obama is right to put us on this course but the
US Congress makes his mission challenging, if not impossible,"
Richardson wrote.
"There is plenty of rhetorical agreement about "energy
independence" but when it comes to the specifics - pipelines,
drilling, efficiency standards and renewable energy tax policies
- consensus is elusive."
Indeed.
According to Richardson, "The question for both Republicans
and Democrats is whether such entrenched positions will prolong
achievement of the ultimate goal that both sides agree on --
energy independence and sustainable economic growth in the long
term."
"There ought to be sufficient opportunities, given the vast
resources that are available, to find common ground."
There is certainly no lack of interest in energy policy.
Legislators in both houses of Congress have introduced more
bills dealing with oil and gas issues in the current session
(2011-2013) than at any time in at least 20 years.
But actually achieving something will require compromise, on
both sides. It will require congressional Republicans and
coal-state Democrats to accept some of the regulatory agenda
aimed at boosting fuel efficiency and cutting emissions. And it
will require the president to face down some of the more extreme
demands from green groups and end the thicket of guerrilla
litigation around new energy projects.
So far there is no sign whatsoever that either side is
willing to make the necessary compromises. Both are having far
too much fun treating energy policy as a political football.
To go back to those photos, the president was proudly
standing in front of tubes for a pipeline that currently has a
section missing in the middle and won't take oil anywhere. It is
an apt metaphor for America's broken energy policy.