COLUMN-Goldman's oil bulls seize forecasting crown: John Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 14 For the second year
running, analysts at Goldman Sachs are among the most bullish
for oil prices over the next 12 months.
In 2011, the bank's analysts took a risk by making a bold
call on prices -- and won big when prices soared. Rivals and
customers will be watching closely to see if its call for
continued price rises in 2012 proves equally prescient.
Goldman predicts Brent crude will average $120 per barrel in
2012, up from $111 in 2011, with only a handful of trading days
left before the end of the year.
The bank's optimism is matched by UniCredit (which is also
predicting average prices of $120) and outdone only by CIBC
($123).
Goldman's analysts have consistently been among the most
optimistic for the past five years -- earning them the nickname
"perma-bulls", and a mixture of envy and admiration from rivals,
as prices have regularly surprised on the upside, making the
bank more right than wrong.
The bank has triumphed again as the most accurate forecaster
in 2011, as strong demand from emerging markets in the first
half, coupled with the civil war in Libya and other supply
disruptions, sent prices surging 40 percent compared with 2010.
Goldman's track record ensures its forecast has become the
benchmark and the one to beat.
GOLDMAN'S BOLDNESS PAYS OFF
Last year, Goldman predicted Brent prices would average $100
in 2011, which was considered aggressive, when the average
forecast was just $87, according to a Reuters poll carried out
in December 2010.
In the end, the bank's prediction was wrong, but only
because it turned out $11 (10 percent) too low. It was
significantly more accurate than the next nearest prediction,
which was out by $16 or 15 percent, let alone the average, which
was off by $24 or 21 percent.
Goldman's analysts have been distinguished by their
readiness to break with the herd and defy market convention by
predicting prices will change rather than remain roughly the
same.
In December 2010, the average forecast for 2011 of $87 was
not meaningfully different from the prevailing price ($92) or
the forward curve. Most of the "forecasts" were really
"nowcasts" (Chart 1).
The 2011 forecasts were also tightly clustered, with a
standard deviation of just $5.50 (6 percent), which some would
say was unrealistically low, given prices typically move much
more from one year to the next.
In contrast, Goldman's bullish call for $100 Brent deviated
from the consensus almost three times as much as the average. In
predicting prices would change significantly, rather than
continue around current levels, Goldman proved correct, though
even the bank failed to appreciate how far the market would
move.
MOST STICK WITH THE CONSENSUS
Price forecasts for 2012 look very much like those for 2011.
The baseline has moved up $20 but most analysts are again
predicting little change over the next 12 months.
The average Brent price forecast in a poll conducted by
Reuters in late November was $107 per barrel in 2012, virtually
identical to the prevailing price of $109 and not significantly
different from the $111 average in 2011.
Price forecasts for 2012 are again strongly clustered. The
standard deviation is $9.33 per barrel. While the deviation is
almost twice as large as at the same time last year, in
percentage terms (8.7 percent) the predictions are only slightly
more dispersed than for 2011 (6.4 percent) once adjusted for the
higher base price (Chart 2).
On average, forecasters expect prices to move less than 4
percent next year. Nearly half the analysts in the survey (17
out of 36) think average prices will differ from 2011 ($111) by
$5 or less ($106-116). Less than a third think prices would fall
10 percent to $100 or lower (11/36). Only 3 analysts think
prices would rise by more than 5 percent on average.
Such continuity would be unusual. The oil market has rarely
exhibited stability for such an extended period. The average
rise or fall in prices from one year to the next over the last
two decades has been 22 percent (Chart 3).
Prices have moved less than 10 percent on only six occasions
since 1990. The last time prices moved 4 percent or less was
2002, and before that 1997. So analysts are forecasting an
atypical degree of stability in 2012. It is more likely they
will all prove wrong than that they will all prove right.
TAIL RISKS AND CENTRAL TENDENCY
The tight clustering of the price forecasts around the
current level stands in marked contrast to prominent warnings
about tail risk on both the upside (from supply problems) and
the downside (from Europe's debt crisis and slowing global
growth).
Published commentaries and many news stories highlight the
possibility of sharp price moves if some of these risks
eventuate. But the broadly flat forecast distribution for 2012
suggests this is not the central scenario for many analysts in
the survey (or even the perma-bulls at Goldman).
Instead, the broadly flat distribution implies: (1) the
probability of a large price spike or collapse is not high; (2)
any large move is expected to be swiftly reversed; and (3) risks
to the upside are largely matched by threats to the downside.
While many commentators talk in apocalyptic terms, almost
all the analysts in the survey have a conservative outlook --
one which emphasises unstable stability and more of the same
rather than large changes.