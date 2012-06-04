COLUMN-Venezuela, oil and Chavismo without Chavez: Campbell

By Robert Campbell
CARACAS, June 4 Hugo Chavez's picture is
everywhere in Venezuela and may remain ubiquitous for some time,
despite the president's serious illness. But soon the image may
only be a Mao-like symbol of regime continuity.
Chavismo, Hugo Chavez's unique and malleable blend of
militarism, historical revisionism, command economics, and
knee-jerk anti-Americanism, is a movement intimately tied to the
leader and his almost messianic bond with Venezuela's poor.
But Chavez's cancer, which, by all accounts seems to have
taken a turn for the worse, poses a dilemma for the movement.
Chavismo, which previously functioned without questioning
Chavez's oft-repeated pledge to govern until 2021 or even 2031,
is now contemplating life without its charismatic founder.
The imagery of the regime already seems to stress
continuity. Posters urging supporters to keep pushing ahead are
all over government buildings, showing Chavez at various stages
of his life.
The images range from the youthful paratrooper leading an
unsuccessful coup in 1992 to the contemporary cancer-stricken
leader -- bald, bloated and wearing dark sunglasses,
Outside of Venezuela, a strong current of opinion assumes
that if Chavez loses his battle with cancer, the current
government will unravel or perhaps even be replaced by a
business-friendly opposition.
Viewed from the ground, that does not seem likely. Henrique
Capriles, the opposition candidate in this October's
presidential election, has so far not made significant inroads
into Chavez' political support.
The youthful Capriles, a state governor, still has plenty of
time to build support. But the ruling party is formidably
organized, with plenty of control over vital levers of power.
Even if Chavez becomes too sick to continue the campaign
this summer -- probably Chavismo's nightmare scenario -- his
anointed successor could easily win power.
If so, the image and reputation of Hugo Chavez is likely to
dominate the political scene for some time.
MORE OIL NEEDED
Whoever took up Chavez' standard would have to campaign as
his successor and heir.
For all the talk of infighting among Chavez's lieutenants as
they jockey for position, they all know how much they at risk if
the ruling party goes down to defeat.
The opposition has more than a decade of grievances stored
up against the government and would almost certainly comb
through every deed and every bank account of every senior
official in a post-Chavez witch-hunt.
As such the various strands of Chavismo -- unreconstructed
leftists, military nationalists and cynical profiteers alike --
will not rock the boat as long as their fundamental interests
are not threatened.
That means, at least on the surface, that Chavismo may
remain unaltered even if Hugo Chavez departs the scene. The
slogans, rhetoric and thrust of government domestic and foreign
policy will probably stay the same.
But herein lies the fundamental dilemma of a post-Chavez
Chavismo. Without Chavez, the movement needs to remain loyal to
his legacy, but will need to find a new reason for voters to
keep it in power.
Chavez' opponents have always marveled at how the failings
of his government --and there are many-- never seem to tarnish
the man himself.
His own supporters often acknowledge serious problems, but
for the most part blame the president's advisors or corrupt
officials for failing to carry out his wishes.
With Chavez out of the picture, this excuse will not be
accepted so readily.
While improving economic management might reduce some of
Venezuela's more pressing problems, such as its grossly
over-valued currency, longer-term solutions will require more
radical action, and more money.
The problem here is that Chavez has had plenty of money and
has spent all of it and more, saddling state oil monopoly PDVSA
with massive debts and burdensome obligations to deliver free
fuel to creditors and political allies.
The solution is likely to be a renewed burst of
foreign-financed overseas investment in Venezuela's oil sector,
with an eye to reversing the decline in output of recent years.
This would not even require legal changes. Many foreign oil
companies are already happy to work under the current legal
structure. And not just Chinese firms seeking resources, but
also Western investors.
In private, executives say some of the biggest problems they
face are simple government approvals, and PDVSA's own cash
shortfalls.
They can already cope with the ideological constraints, as
evidenced by Chevron and Repsol employees
working closely with PDVSA today.
A more responsive and flexible government could well oversee
a relatively quick rise in Venezuelan oil production. The key
here is the massive Orinoco heavy oil belt.
Investors increasingly view this oil, like that of Canada's
oil sands, as a proven resource, with minimal exploration and
geological risk.
Proving up the commercial aspects of an oil field can often
be a lengthy process. With legal certainty in Venezuela,
investors say much of the commerciality of the Orinoco belt is
proven.
Chavismo with Chavez already has plenty of ideological cover
to enable it to work with foreign investors on its terms, and a
Chavismo without Chavez would need foreign investment to boost
oil output.
That is the scenario now being contemplated within the
corridors of power, both in Venezuela, and at the headquarters'
of foreign companies active in the country's oil industry.
Oil investors should start considering the same
possibilities.