COLUMN-Atlantic basin suddenly surfeited with sweet crude-Campbell

By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK Feb 9 Remember the great
European sweet crude crunch of 2011? It is little more than a
historical curiosity now. Instead an abundance of sweet crude is
now weighing on prices in the Atlantic basin and facilitating
arbitrage flows to Asia.
This sweet crude surplus has been misunderstood by some
observers, who have struggled to reconcile the steep
backwardation in Brent crude futures --suggesting tight
supplies-- and Brent's relative weakness to lower quality
grades, like Russian Urals.
Certainly there are factors supporting Urals, such as
relatively good fuel oil cracks, a smaller-than-normal export
program and weather-related delays to supplies.
These help to explain why Urals has traded so strongly
relative to Brent even as other grades have weakened.
But equally the sweet crude supply and demand situation
looks a lot less tight than it did a few months ago.
If that is the case the backwardation in Brent futures
reflects more the overall market perception of a tightness in
world crude oil supplies, not so much sweet crude.
A number of factors are at play ranging from rising Libyan
oil production to plunging demand from the United States for
imported sweet crude oil.
Libyan oil output has recovered much faster from the
country's civil war than almost every analyst expected.
Last summer the consensus among experts polled by Reuters
was that Libyan output would reach 1 million barrels per day
within a year of Muammar Gaddafi's ouster.
Fast forward to today, less than four months after Gaddafi's
fall, and the North African OPEC member is claiming 1.3 million
bpd in output and predicting a full recovery of pre-war
production levels by the summer.
Throw in more stable output from the North Sea and
Azerbaijan, two problem areas that made the loss of Libyan
supplies all the more painful last year, and the sweet supply
picture looks a lot better.
REFINERY CLOSURES
And just as the supply situation for sweet crude has
improved regional demand has plummeted.
Preliminary import data show U.S. purchases of Nigerian
crude oil, for instance, falling to less than 400,000 bpd in
early February, down sharply from November's 655,000 bpd as the
closure of the Marcus Hook and Trainer refineries outside of
Philadelphia filters into the market.
Imports from other major suppliers of light sweet crude,
such as Algeria and the North Sea are similarly diminished and
further declines will probably be registered once the shutdown
of the Hovensa refinery in the U.S. Virgin islands is completed
this month.
U.S. demand for light sweet imports has been further dented
by burgeoning domestic production from tight oil and shale oil
plays. Flows from these fields are displacing sweet crude
imports from parts of the Gulf Coast, notably the Corpus
Christi, Texas, area.
European light sweet crude demand is also likely lower, at
least temporarily, due to the financial crisis at independent
refiner Petroplus that has forced the closure of
several of its plants.
This situation has come at a good time as Asian refiners
scour the globe for alternatives to Iranian crude oil as the
United States steps up sanctions against Tehran and those firms
that do business with the Islamic Republic.
Already Asian refiners are taking regular arbitrage
shipments of North Sea crude and now they appear poised to
import record volumes from West Africa.
Indeed what is remarkable is that Asia has been able to buy
so much Atlantic basin crude without triggering a sharp rally in
regional sweet crude prices relative to sour grades.