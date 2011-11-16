COLUMN-Seaway reversal changes Brent-WTI paradigm-Campbell

-- Robert Campbell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. --

By Robert Campbell

NEW YORK, Nov 16 Anyone betting the spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures would widen again got flattened today by the announcement of the Seaway pipeline reversal.

The spread has a long way to fall after setting highs of more than $25 a barrel seen this summer. With the prospect of a large increase in capacity out of Cushing from 2012, a decline to $5 a barrel or less looks likely.

The massive spread has looked too long like a bubble waiting to burst.

First came this summer's surge in refinery runs in the Midwest which helped cut the overhang of crude oil stocks at Cushing, undermining the view that the Midwest was locked in a worsening oil glut.

Then came ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) decision to sell its interest in the Seaway pipeline. Seaway, which runs from the Texas Gulf Coast to Cushing, had long been seen as the quickest way to boost oil capacity out of Cushing.[ID:N1E7AF0BQ]

Conoco had been believed to be standing in the way of the Seaway reversal to protect its refining profits in the Midwest, but its decision to sell out put the line into play.

Then came the apparent success of the Enbridge ( ENB.TO ) ( EEP.N ) and Enterprise Products Partners' ( EPD.N ) Wrangler pipeline proposal, an 800,000 bpd behemoth that seems to have garnered enough support to enter service by 2013.

But now the schedule has moved up. With Seaway possibly entering limited reversed service by mid-2012, the risk that refinery maintenance periods will lead to a massive buildup of crude that will be difficult to run down in the summer has faded.

Conoco, for its part, seems to have done very well. The major, which is breaking itself apart after a decade of dealmaking, will get $1.15 billion from Enbridge for its interest in Seaway, a huge sum for a humdrum logistics asset.

WHITHER WRANGLER?

Enbridge and Enterprise, for their part, now find themselves in the dominant position to move oil out of Cushing to higher priced markets on the Gulf Coast.

The real question is now what happens to the Wrangler proposal. Many firms active in the Cushing market have seen a market opportunity for both Wrangler and a reversed Seaway line so it is by no means clear that the two companies will abandon this project.

But at the same time a scaled-back Wrangler is possible. A likely solution is that one of Seaway and Wrangler will be placed in dedicated light crude oil service while another will move heavier and sour grades.

Enbridge has already spoken of "sweetening-up" is Spearhead line that connects the Chicago area with Cushing, a move that presumably would appeal to producers of high quality Bakken crude oil who already move their oil on the Enbridge system.

That in turn would allow the proposed Flanagan South pipeline, a 400,000 bpd twinning of Spearhead, to be used for lower quality crudes, preserving value for light-sweet crude shippers and possibly curbing operating costs.

If both Wrangler goes ahead in some form and Seaway gets reversed it is very likely that southbound capacity from Cushing could be in surplus by the end of 2013.

If so, any shipper should be able to get space on a pipeline and that means WTI will be reconnected with the global oil market and will become once again a powerful indicator on inland North American oil demand.

Sufficient pipeline capacity makes it very likely that the spread between Brent and WTI will reach a new equilibrium near the cost of moving crude out of Cushing to the Gulf Coast, which should be far less than $5 a barrel and could be as little as $2 a barrel.

Thus by late 2013, on the assumption these pipelines go ahead, should WTI fall too far below the cost of shipping to the Gulf Coast, arbitrageurs will quickly bid it up the price of physical barrels, eroding the price differential.

Should WTI supplies get too tight and rise above the cost of shipping reduced flows south and higher northbound flows on the Capline will combine to erode the premium.

So is this the end of the North American glut story? It would seem so, at least in terms of the "Cushing problem."

Certainly the CME Group ( CME.O ), the home of the WTI contract, will be breathing easier after a few months of watching liquidity shift out of the supposedly "broken" WTI contract into North Sea Brent, which trades on rival exchange ICE. ( ICE.N )

WTI will probably never recover its dominance vis-a-vis Brent, but it is no longer doomed to fade into irrelevance.

But for the physical oil market work remains to be done.

With huge growth expected from the Bakken and other shale oil plays inland, more pipeline capacity will be needed to move oil from these areas to Cushing.

Oil at Cushing may be getting closer to rejoining the global market, but elsewhere in North America producers are still captive to inland refiners.

(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)