COLUMN-Bonfire of the hedge fund oil longs: John Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON May 14 Bullish investors finally abandoned hope for a recovery in oil prices, at least in the short term, in the week ending May 8, slashing their long positions in WTI-linked futures and options by the largest amount in more than five years.

Hedge funds and other money managers reduced their long position in U.S. crude by the equivalent of nearly 54 million barrels of oil, the largest one-week decline since at least June 2006, according to data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday (Chart 1).

The long liquidation was three times greater than in the "flash crash", almost exactly a year ago on May 5, 2011, when speculative longs were cut by a little under 19 million barrels.

Tumbling prices drew some fresh interest from speculators on the short side. Money managers boosted their short positions in WTI-linked contracts from 48 million barrels to 75 million, the highest level recorded for seven months.