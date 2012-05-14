COLUMN-Bonfire of the hedge fund oil longs: John Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON May 14 Bullish investors finally
abandoned hope for a recovery in oil prices, at least in the
short term, in the week ending May 8, slashing their long
positions in WTI-linked futures and options by the largest
amount in more than five years.
Hedge funds and other money managers reduced their long
position in U.S. crude by the equivalent of nearly 54 million
barrels of oil, the largest one-week decline since at least June
2006, according to data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday (Chart 1).
The long liquidation was three times greater than in the
"flash crash", almost exactly a year ago on May 5, 2011, when
speculative longs were cut by a little under 19 million barrels.
Tumbling prices drew some fresh interest from speculators on
the short side. Money managers boosted their short positions in
WTI-linked contracts from 48 million barrels to 75 million, the
highest level recorded for seven months.