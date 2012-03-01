Stern Advice: When your bank doesn't want you

| WASHINGTON, March 1
WASHINGTON, March 1 Tensions between banks
and consumers were at fever pitch last fall, when Bank of
America tried unsuccessfully to make a $5 monthly debit card fee
stick and consumer activists took to the parks and asked
customers to move their money on "Bank Transfer Day."
Now those tensions are rising again, but don't expect the
banks to back down like BofA did. It's not because
consumers are any less upset: A report that the megabank was
simply considering new checking account fees was met with an
immediate press release from Consumers Union calling on Bank of
America "to drop its latest fee scheme."
And it's not because consumers aren't leaving when they are
mad. Roughly 9.6 percent of customers switched banks during the
past year, according to a survey released on Monday by J.D.
Power and Associates. This is up from 8.7 percent in 2011 and
7.7 percent in 2010. One-third of the customers at larger banks
said they were moving mainly because of fees.
Now, if there's new backbone in the banks, it's because they
may be getting better at figuring out when they have to raise
fees, and which customers they can afford to lose.
Put another way, the banks are coming to terms with the fact
that there are some customers they can't afford to keep. And if
those customers find other financial services to use instead of
banks, so be it.
Those unprofitable customers may be a larger cohort than you
think, and you may even be one of them.
People who don't bring at least $100,000 to the table in
investable assets, loans and deposits will be largely
unprofitable to banks once Dodd-Frank financial reform rules are
fully phased in, Todd Maclin, head of consumer and business
banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, told investors at an
event earlier this week.
He said that roughly one in three customers has less than
$5,000 in deposits and investments and 80 percent of those folks
will be unprofitable to banks that can't charge as much as they
once did for overdrafts and the like.
This is not necessarily the ethical/moral problem that some
consumerists suggest; it's more of a practical dilemma. After
Dodd Frank, fees may be more directly connected to the services
that cost financial companies money. And consumers may be billed
directly for services they used to get free because someone else
was actually paying for them behind the scenes.
As banks and investment companies (JPMorgan and BofA do
both) get better at the kind of consumer data crunching that
everyone else is doing, they'll know exactly how much each
customer brings them in profits and which ones are worth hanging
on to, and which services they need to charge for.
A young person without much money, but a big salary and nice
prospects, would be good to snag with online banking and
investment advice. A wealthy customer who only wants to use the
neighborhood bank for free checking and bill pay? Not so much.
Of course, consumers do have alternatives, so the giant
banks don't have all the power in those relationships. Small
banks, credit unions and new automated advisory services are
going after depositors and investors with offers that should
have the big banks nervous. They may not want unprofitable
customers, but what customer wants to be a big profit center for
their bank?
Here are some tips, and a short shopping guide for financial
customers who are in that under-$100,000 category.
-- Don't bundle big money. Most big financial institutions
will give you free checking (and probably a toaster, too) if you
take out a $250,000 mortgage or drop $100,000 into an investment
account with them. But do you want to? Not if you are overpaying
for those big services just to save a few bucks a month on your
checking account.
If you like the convenience of an ATM on every corner and a
great online bill-pay application, you may be better off sucking
it up and paying the monthly bank fee.
-- Bundle little money. Many banks require a minimum monthly
balance of $2,000 or so for free checking. If you can afford to
tie up that much money without getting interest for it, you
could probably qualify for free checking and avoid overdraft
problems, too.
-- Use automated investment services. The thinking about how
to build a solid retirement portfolio has coalesced around this
approach: A mix of stocks and bonds in low-fee funds, rebalanced
regularly. And you don't need a high-priced banker or broker to
do that for you; a computer can. Some companies that are doing a
decent job of managing portfolios on autopilot include
FolioInvesting, Marketriders, Betterment (which just dropped its
fees) and Wealthfront, which offers free advisory services for
accounts under $25,000 and charges just 0.25 percent on accounts
over that.
-- Complain, if you want. Of course, banks are supposed to
deal fairly and clearly with their customers, and if you feel
like you've been wronged, you don't have to just slink away. The
new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that it
is accepting consumer complaints about bank accounts at its web
site (here).
You can file a complaint, print it out, and - ahem - take that
to the bank.