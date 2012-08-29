Stern Advice - The party platform: What's in it for you?

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 29 Of course on November 6,
you'll vote for the presidential candidate who has the vision
for America that you like best; the one whose policies and
strengths will be best for the country.
But wouldn't it be nice to know how that candidate would hit
or help your wallet? There are some clues to those consumer
issues in the party platforms now circulating.
The Republican Party approved its platform Tuesday night;
Democrats are still reviewing bits and pieces of theirs ahead of
the party convention next week.
But before diving in, a caveat: "What usually happens with
platforms is they disappear without a trace. Candidates ignore
them," says Norman Ornstein, a political analyst with the
American Enterprise Institute.
With candidates being chosen by primary instead of
convention floor votes and every speech and nuance telegraphed
on television and the internet, platforms become less binding
and more political.
So a party might throw things into its platform to appease
its various factions while the party's presidential candidate
has his own ideas about what he would do. Nevertheless, voters
are keenly interested in the platforms, according to a new
survey by the Pew Research Center for the People and the Press.
Here are a few clues to what might happen to some consumer
pocketbook issues, based on the Republican platform approved on
Tuesday, August 28.
-- Bigger down payments ? The Republican platform notes that
the Federal Housing Authority has "crowded out the private
sector and... must be downsized." The FHA, which doesn't require
the same lofty 20 percent down payments needed for traditional
mortgages, has been backing more than half the mortgages of
first-time home buyers. If Mitt Romney is president, he may try
to give private lenders a boost by limiting FHA loans. Given
current lending standards, that would mean borrowers would need
squeaky clean credit histories and enough cash for sizeable down
payments.
-- Changing internet bills? The current administration "is
trying to micromanage telecom as if it were a railroad network"
via the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rule,
says the Republican platform. That rule prohibits carriers from
having differential rules and prices for the traffic on their
networks. Should Mitt Romney be elected and persuade Congress or
the FCC to repeal that rule, it could affect users in different
ways. Companies like Google might have to pay carriers more for
moving their traffic, and that could take pressure off
consumers. Or carriers could start charging more to customers
who stream more videos, and eat more internet bytes.
-- New internet sales taxes? Here's what is NOT in the
Republican platform: Any mention of internet sales taxes. Party
regulars are divided on the wisdom of letting states tax
internet transactions, with some retailers wanting to see these
taxes on their cyber-competitors, while the anti-tax faction is
stolidly against these taxes, too.
-- Vulnerable tax deductions? Both parties actually favor
some sort of rate-lowering, deduction-limiting tax reform, but
it would be hard to accomplish that, given the current federal
budget crunch, without hitting the deduction for mortgage
interest. Republicans did consider a no-exceptions support of
the mortgage deduction but rejected it in lieu of a statement
supporting the deduction "in the event we do not achieve" tax
reform.
-- Lower taxes on investments? The Republican platform not
only calls for preserving the George W. Bush-era 15 percent top
tax rate for capital gains and dividends, it calls for complete
elimination of taxes on capital gains and dividends for low- and
middle-income taxpayers, without defining those brackets. That
could be a boost for retirees who rely on dividends but are in
low tax brackets. (Currently, taxpayers in the bottom tax
bracket pay zero percent on that investment income.) The
Democratic party has recently split on the issue, with
congressional Democrats more willing to keep rates low on
investment income while President Obama had proposed raising
those rates for high earners.
-- Savings for same-sex partners? It's no secret that the
Republican platform strongly supports the Defense of Marriage
Act, which prohibits federal recognition of gay and lesbian
marriages. The Democratic platform reportedly includes support
for the federal government's recognition of same sex marriage.
The bottom line? If the federal government recognized same-sex
marriage, gay and lesbian partners could not only get married,
they could file joint tax returns, inherit each other's
retirement accounts, be on each other's health insurance plans,
and find other ways to save.
-- Shifting education costs? If they have their way,
Republicans would get the U.S. Department of Education out of
the college lending business and restore the Feds to the role of
guaranteeing private loans. That doesn't necessarily mean the
loans would cost more; federal rules could limit interest rates.
But it could cause more confusion for the college-bound, who may
find themselves pitched both federally backed and (more
expensive) private loans from the same lenders at the same time.
The Republican platform also voices support for open
enrollment public schools and vouchers and tax credits for
parents sending their elementary-, middle- and high school-age
children to private schools.
-- Sweeping healthcare changes? The Republican platform
explicitly calls for a repeal of the healthcare reform act, but
doesn't explicitly say what it would do in its absence. It
doesn't carry presumptive vice presidential candidate Paul
Ryan's proposal to turn Medicare into a voucher program, but it
hints at it by promising to "empower millions of seniors to
control their personal healthcare decisions." Here's another
line to dissect: The Republican platform targets smoking,
obesity and substance abuse as drivers of healthcare problems
and cost, noting "far greater emphasis has to be put upon
personal responsibility for health maintenance." How that would
work -- higher insurance fees for people who don't take care of
themselves, soda taxes or some other approach -- isn't
mentioned.