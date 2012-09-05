Stern Advice - What to do with that windfall

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Here's a happy headache to have: A chunk of money might fall into your lap and you will have to figure out how to manage it.

There are many reasons for that: For starters, tens of thousands of auto industry retirees have been offered lump-sum pension buy-outs from General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co.

Workers in other industries may be offered early retirement buy-outs, lump sums in lieu of monthly pension payments or simply 401(k) rollovers when they leave their jobs. There are legal settlements, life insurance payouts and the rare big lottery prize. There's also the $8 trillion to $11 trillion that baby boomers are expected to inherit over the next 25 years or so.

Some financial advisers are gearing up programs and products aimed at people who suddenly have enough money to worry about. That can be a mixed blessing. Good financial advice can save you from yourself, but whenever you are a marketing target, that can be scary.

Here are some tips from financial professionals about how to approach the big lump sum.

-- Decide if you really want it. If you have the choice of a lifetime pension or a lump-sum distribution, you may prefer to stick with the pension. That's what almost all of the auto-industry retirees have decided, says David Kudla, a prominent Detroit-area money manager whose firm, Mainstay Capital Management, has many of them as clients.

There's a reason for that: A company pension often is the cheapest and safest way to get the promise of lifetime income. "I have not yet seen in the commercial marketplace an annuity benefit that was higher than a defined benefit pension payout option," says Sheryl Garrett, a financial adviser whose Shawnee Mission, Kansas, business is run as an independent hourly fee-for-service model. Furthermore, company pension benefits are usually fully guaranteed by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., she says; an independent annuity is likely to be covered only up to certain levels by the state-backed insurance fund.

-- Tuck it away safely. There is almost never a reason to rush when you are committing new money to an investment or product. You can keep it all in a bank account (up to $250,000 per individual account and account holder would be backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.). Or you could keep it in a brokerage money market mutual fund or ultra-short-term bond fund while you decide how to deploy it.

-- Think about taxes early. If you're taking a pension distribution or 401(k) payout, make sure you roll it over quickly into an appropriate tax-deferred rollover individual retirement account.

If you are inheriting securities, know that you could benefit from the so-called "step up in basis" tax rule. That means that the shares will be valued on the day you inherit them, and any big gains your benefactor logged would simply be rolled into their estate. That allows the estate to avoid capital gains taxes.

You are free to sell those securities as soon as they become yours, and they will be considered long-term holdings, without your having to wait the customary year. So, if you inherit them and the market drops immediately, you could sell all of the investments that fall below the level where you inherited them, and use the loss to cut your income taxes. You could also sell the investments that rise or stay level, and be subject only to long-term capital gains taxes for the amount the shares moved after you inherited them.

-- Treat the money as special, but in your own way. You may inherit shares of a company that was important to your parents or grandparents, but that doesn't mean that you should own the stock forever. Garrett suggests using unwanted shares to make a contribution to a church or organization that is important to your family, or selling the shares and using some of the money for a valued purpose: adding space to your house that will remind you of your benefactor, or using it to put children or grandchildren through college.

-- Deploy it gradually. Generally speaking, new money should be invested so that it fits your overall retirement and investment strategy. But unless the new money is a very small percentage of everything you own, don't invest it all at once. Use a technique such as dollar cost averaging, so that you are investing some percentage every month or so... for six months to a year or more. That's an approach that both Garrett and Kudla recommend, though they concede that in an up market, you could give up a bit of gain that way.

"At the end of the day, it's about where your comfort zone is," says Kudla.

-- Follow that rule for annuities, too. Rande Spiegelman, vice president of financial planning for the Schwab Center for Financial Research at Charles Schwab Corp., often recommends immediate fixed annuities for retirees with lump sums that they have to make last. Those annuities do guarantee monthly payouts for a lifetime that are hard to match on your own with withdrawals. But committing all of the money at once could put you into an annuity at the worst possible time, in terms of its yield. (Generally, annuity yields are low when interest rates are.)

Furthermore, investing all of your annuity money (which shouldn't be your entire windfall) with one insurance company can expose you to the risks of that company going under. Spiegelman recommends people split up their annuity funds into thirds and lock up those thirds at three different times, with three different companies.

-- Get help. Especially if you're dealing with a life-changing amount of money, it's a good idea to get impartial advice from a planner who is knowledgeable about taxes and investing and who does not sell products. Says Spiegelman, "If the answer to every problem you have is an insurance product, you might want a second opinion."