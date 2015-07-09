COLUMN-For Millennials, going naked online better than data breach

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK, July 9 Which would you prefer: Naked
pictures of yourself circulating on the Internet or a breach of
your financial data?
According to a new survey from Mastercard, 62 percent
of Millennials would rather have their nude photos leaked online
than have their financial information stolen or compromised. By
contrast, the general population is a little more shy about
their bodies: 55 percent would rather get naked on the Internet
than lose financial privacy.
While baring some flesh, apparently, is not all that
alarming, Millennials are more concerned about an e-mail hack or
their phone being stolen. (Having their home robbed or getting
pickpocketed, while still pretty bad, is not as big of a deal to
Millennials, though, according to the Mastercard survey.)
"Today's digital lifestyle means consumer concerns regarding
safety and security have moved online," says identity theft
consultant Robert Siciliano.
After all, what's a little flash of skin? It has even paid
off for the Kim Kardashians and Paris Hiltons of the world. But
access to your e-mail contact list? Tragic. Going without a
phone, even for the brief time it takes to get a replacement?
Like running out of air.
Information is the currency of the Millennial generation. It
is far more important to them, in many cases, than most physical
possessions or an image - even an embarrassing one.
However, that giant digital financial footprint can be
dangerous. More than half of Millennials go online to check
personal financial information in public places, like airports
and cafes, which can expose private data on public networks.
Considering that the majority of Millennials fear their
e-mails or texts being hacked, it is equally alarming that about
a fifth of those surveyed share their credit and debit card
information via e-mail and text.
In fact, Mastercard found that 53 percent of Millennials
rarely, if at all, change passwords to their online financial
accounts. And almost half use the same passwords for different
online accounts.
To be fair, the overall population is not doing much better:
46 percent rarely, if at all, change passwords, according to the
Mastercard survey.
It makes sense. Who can keep track of all of so many
passwords? I know I can't, and every time I reset them, I can't
remember the new one!
PASSWORD PROTECTION
At a certain point it might be worth tapping into a password
management site like Dashlane or Lastpass. Both offer a lot of
free services. For example, Lastpass will notify you if it looks
like one of your accounts is hacked. Plus, if something happens
to you, and a loved one needs to get into your
accounts, Dashlane offers access to your accounts in an
emergency.
Consumers across every age group think, often mistakenly,
they are protecting themselves from a financial breach: 92
percent of all respondents to Mastercard's survey, which polled
1,000 people, say they take precautions to protect themselves
from their financial information being lost or stolen.
That is a worrisome disconnect.
"The fact that there is a heightened awareness is a good
thing, although consumers still want to feel they are being
protected by the institutions who are responsible for protecting
their data," says Carolyn Balfany, Mastercard's senior vice
president of U.S. product delivery.
Counting on a corporation can only go so far, though. Data
breaches do and will happen. Taking a grownup attitude towards
protecting your financial data will pay off.
To paraphrase Mastercard's ubiquitous marketing campaign,
your personal data is ... priceless.
