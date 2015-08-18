COLUMN-Why Netflix is raising the bar for millennial parents

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK Aug 18 Millennial parents are coming
to Corporate America, and companies are bracing for impact.
This generation of young Americans, who are now as old as
34, demanded that work-life balance be more than aspirational.
Now they are getting their way once again as they move into
parenthood.
The big splash came when Netflix Inc announced on
Aug. 4 that it would start offering new parents up to a year of
paid leave. While workers can take a full year exit and return
with no break in pay, the policy also allows for a more fluid
situation, where, for example, parents can break up their leave
into several non-consecutive parts - blending work and life from
a whole new perspective.
Not bad, considering paid maternity leave in the United
States is usually about 30 days, according to Mary Tavarozzi, a
senior consultant with benefit consultant group Towers Watson.
On the heels of Netflix's announcement, a number of other
companies have upped the ante as well in what may be a sort of
family-friendly arms race. Microsoft is extending leave
for all new parents to 12 weeks. Adobe is clocking in
at 26 weeks of paid leave for birth mothers. Paternity leave
doubles from the current two to four weeks.
And the list will keep growing.
Asked about the potential costs of the new policy, Netflix
spokesperson Anne Marie Squeo wrote in an email:
"Hard to make predictions since the policy is brand new, and
there isn't much to compare it with. We expect we will learn a
lot as employees begin making these decisions for themselves and
managers work with them to ensure coverage during their
absences."
Netflix, with its soaring stock price and sunny outlook, can
afford to take chances. The company already gives many of its
2,200 employees unlimited paid vacation time and continues to
flourish.
BENEFITS BANDWAGON
Not all companies can take big risks on benefits packages,
though. In order to attract millennials, there is growing
pressure to live up to the new, higher standard set by companies
like Netflix, says Jennifer Owens, editorial director at Working
Mother magazine.
"They are all watching, and they are all making changes.
It's a great bandwagon for them to jump on," Owens says. "The
bandwagon has to include things like corporate culture. There
needs to be more than a big number on paper."
In other words, paid leave works only if the company fully
supports it.
Companies have a lot of good options to attract millennials,
Owens notes. New state initiatives like those in New Jersey and
California can help subsidize the cost of better parental leave
policies. And if a fully paid leave is truly not viable,
companies can also consider partial pay as an option.
Paid leave can come at different kind of a cost, though.
Millennials must live up to new demands in the workplace. They
may insist on, and get, flexibility in terms of when and where
they work, but employers also expect them to be more available
than previous generations who were tied to the traditional
9-to-5, in-office schedule.
That means a mother might be answering work emails while
nursing her newborn. Or a father might be on a client conference
call as he is pushing a playground swing. But, who cares, as
long as work is getting done?
It is a good bet that the increased leeway will create a new
kind of corporate bonding with millennial parents - just as they
bond with their new additions.
