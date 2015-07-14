COLUMN-When will Millennials get tired of sharing?

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author.)
By Bobbi Rebell
NEW YORK, July 14 What does the Millennial
generation's culture of sharing mean for the future of the U.S.
economy?
Millennials use AirBnb to share their homes. They share
cars, thanks to Uber Pool and hourly car rental services like
Zipcar. They go to Rent-the-Runway rather than buy an expensive
outfit for a big event.
And because many Millennials took longer than expected to
get on their feet, they share residences, whether it be with a
gaggle of roommates or with their parents.
But now Millennials are growing up financially. More of them
are getting jobs. In fact, a recent Pew Research Center analysis
showed that as of the first quarter of 2015, Millennials were
the largest generation in the American workforce.
With money in their pockets, more of this generation that
reached young adulthood around the year 2000 are moving into
their own homes. And despite previous assertions that this
generation would want to squeeze families into urban apartments,
there is now data showing Millennials want to do what so many of
their parents did: move to the suburbs.
"The lack of home-buying activity from Millennials thus far
is decidedly not because this generation isn't interested in
homeownership, but instead because younger Americans have been
delaying getting married and having children, two key drivers in
the decision to buy that first home," says Zillow's Chief
Economist Stan Humphries. "As this generation matures, they will
become a home-buying force to be reckoned with."
And so it follows logically: as Millennials settle into
their suburban homes, it might make sense to buy a car - since
it's not realistic to rent Zipcars every day for the carpool to
baseball practice. Busy parents will probably not have time to
lease clothing for a special event. At a certain point, it just
might make more sense to buy the dress and not worry about
returning it, especially after little Madison spit up all over
it!
Which begs the question: Is this a generation that has
permanently adopted a culture of sharing and will continue to do
so? Or, as they grow up and evolve into financially stable
adults, will they act more like their parents and buy into an
ethos of owning a lot of stuff? (Or at least get a little more
possessive?)
When Millennials share, it's because they enjoy having
common experiences with friends, not because they don't want to
own the better things in life, according to Morley Winograd and
Michael Hais, co-authors of "Millennial Majority".
As soon as they can afford it, Millennials will become big
consumers, according to Winograd and Hais. A key difference in
their purchasing power: acquiring what is truly valued - from
clothes to owning a car or home - instead of merely visiting a
thrift shop for a good deal or renting a dress for a special
occasion.
A recent Fannie Mae survey of 18- to 34-year-olds shows 70
percent of Millennials prefer to own their own home, rather than
rent, because of the protection from a rent increase, the
authors note. In addition, participants in the survey say owning
a home is a better investment in the long run.
The reason more Millennials don't own homes is because they
have lower-paying jobs and heavy student debt, not because of
any attitudes about personal possessions, according to Winograd
and Hais.
And if that theory proves correct, the Millennial culture of
shopping more as their resources grow could be great news for
the economy.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Andrew Hay)