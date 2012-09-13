COLUMN-Honoring a slain ambassador

By David Rohde
Sept 13 Whoever murdered Ambassador J.
Christopher Stevens and three of his staff in Libya this week is
our enemy. And so are the bigots who made a lurid amateur video
denigrating Islam.
Whether the video prompted the deadly attack in Libya is not
yet known. Militant groups may have planned the killings. And
the two acts are not equivalent: murdering four people is
unjustifiable and incomparably worse than making an insulting
video.
But both acts are the products of delusional extremists
trying to drive a wedge between the United States and the
Islamic world. Muslim and Christian extremists may seem to have
nothing in common, but they are united in their desire to divide
us. Stevens, an affable 52-year-old diplomat famed for his
humility, integrity and willingness to listen, would not want us
to help them, according to colleagues and friends.
Mark Ward, a senior USAID and State Department official who
worked with Stevens in Libya, said his wishes would be clear.
"He would say to the American people please don't turn your back
on Libya," Ward said in an interview Wednesday. "They've been
through 40 terrible years, they've just held elections and
they've rejected extremism. This is absolutely not the time to
let a couple of lunatics throw us off our resolve."
According to Ward, Stevens' message to Libyans would be to
arrest the suspected perpetrators, provide them with defense
lawyers and give them a fair trial. ''Do the right thing,'" Ward
said of the way to honor Stevens. "If there is one thing
life should stand for, let it stand for the rule of law."
Fred Abrahams, a senior advisor with Human Rights Watch who
frequently met with Stevens while working in Libya, agreed. He
said the ambassador wasn't naïve about the country's vast
problems but saw Qaddafi's overthrow as historic opportunity to
establish the rule of law Libyans yearned for after 42-years of
chaotic Qaddafi rule.
"Just as the U.S. should not be blamed for the offensive
film of a few deluded whackos, Libya should not be blamed for
the unjustified violence of a few ignorant extremists," Abrahams
said in an email Thursday. "And maybe this will spur the Libyan
government to rein in the militias that have troubled Libya
since Gaddafi's fall - Chris would have wanted that."
Abrahams and Ward pointed out that the Libyan government
condemned Stevens' killing and that many Libyans - including
Islamists - have as well. He and Ward both pointed to the
country's July elections as a more accurate expression of the
country's popular will.
At the ballot box, conservative Islamic religious parties
fared comparatively poorly in Libya after sweeping post-Arab
Spring elections in Tunisia and Egypt. A coalition of Libyan
liberals led by war-time opposition leader Mahmoud Jibril won 39
of the 80 seats reserved for political parties in the new
national assembly. The Muslim Brotherhood's Justice and
Construction party came in second with 17 seats.
To the surprise of many observers, Jibril's liberals won
seat in areas considered conservative strongholds. Thirty-two
women won seats as well. The ultimate balance of power, though,
will be decided by 120 candidates who won seats reserved for
independents.
The reaction from other corners has been disappointing.
Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi and Afghan President Hamid
Karzai issued statements that condemned the video more
forcefully than they did the killings of the diplomats. The
tepid responses are unjustifiable and reflect a widespread
assumption among conservative Muslims that the United States
government tacitly supports the video. In societies where
leaders have tightly controlled public debate for decades,
American explanations about the need for freedom of speech are
viewed skeptically.
And in the United States, a predictably petty campaign spat
emerged, with Mitt Romney and other conservatives accusing
President Obama of responding to the attacks too meekly.
Liberals, in turn, ridiculed Romney and questioned his mental
state.
Among average Americans, the murder of Stevens is likely to
reinforce a widespread desire for the United States to get out -
and get out now - of the Middle East. After losing 7,900
American lives and at least $1.2 trillion in Iraq and
Afghanistan, Americans are understandably exhausted with the
region after a decade in which Iraq and Afghanistan have claimed
5,000 American lives and over $1.2 trillion in spending.
I agree that our military invasions have been disastrous but
believe there are other tools we can use, from diplomacy to
trade to technology, to support moderate Muslims. A historic
struggle between conservatives is underway across the Islamic
world. It is vital that the United States find a way to more
consistently, cheaply and effective support moderates in the
region.
In many ways, Stevens embodied that new approach. The
northern California native worked as Peace Corps volunteer in
Morocco and then gave up a career as an international trade
lawyer to become a diplomat. He then spent twenty years working
as a diplomat across the Middle East. In Libya, he coordinated
aid to the Libyan opposition during the 2001 uprising. After
becoming ambassador, he spent hours listening to Libyans and
differentiating among them.
"He represented what you hoped would be the model of a new
American diplomat," said Ward, the former colleague. "He was
much happier rolling his sleeves up and going to work and
talking to Libyans."
The best way to honor Stevens is to bring the perpetrators
to justice, condemn the bigotry on all sides and increase our
interaction with the Muslim world, not decrease it. That is the
most powerful way to counter the conspiracy theories, prejudice
and stereotypes spawned by extremists. Bigots on both sides want
us to fear, dehumanize and denigrate each other.
Three weeks before he died, Stevens re-opened the American
consulate in Tripoli and announced that visas would be issued to
hundreds of Libyan businessmen, journalists and students to
visit the United States. He said that increasing trade,
educational ties and interaction between the two countries was
vital.
"Relationships between governments are important, but
relationships between people are the real foundation of mutual
understanding," he said. "So, my message to Libyans today is
ahlan wasahlan bikum. You are welcome to visit America, and
there's the door!"
We should open doors, not close them.