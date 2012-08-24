COLUMN: Trying to have it both ways in Syria

By David Rohde
Aug 24 Amid the daily reports of clashes and
killings in Syria, a subtler message is emerging: America is
increasingly irrelevant.
Inside Syria, opposition fighters complain that the United
States is doing little to help them, according to intrepid
reporting by correspondents for Reuters, the New York Times and
Foreign Affairs. Instead, funds and arms from Qatar and Saudi
Arabia are turning jihadists into a growing presence. Among
international observers, Washington is seen as insignificant.
"On the ground, really, this administration has been
essentially irrelevant, locked into its own perpetual debate on
what to say and what to do," said Peter Harling, Syria analyst
for the International Crisis Group. "I think generally this
administration in the Arab Spring has spent a huge amount of
time trying to analyze events instead of shaping them."
Those comments, of course, may thrill many Americans -- and
White House staffers. In the wake of Iraq and Afghanistan,
Americans want nothing more than to get out of the Middle East.
One of Obama's primary pitches to voters this year is that he
gets America out of foreign entanglements, not into them.
There are ways, though, to aid the Syrian opposition without
becoming militarily entangled. One of the many tragedies of the
invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan is that they distort our views
of how we can have influence in the region. Our options go far
beyond whether to bomb or not to bomb.
America's effort to help the Syrian opposition with
non-lethal aid is a reflection of this odd moment in American
and Middle Eastern history. Many Syrians think the U.S. remains
all-powerful and could easily topple the Assad regime, while
many Americans doubt America's ability to do good beyond its
shores and understandably call for domestic focus.
To its credit, the administration is providing $82 million
in humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees and $25 million in
non-lethal assistance to the Syrian opposition. But fear of even
non-lethal American aid getting into the wrong hands has created
a byzantine system that dilutes its effectiveness, slows
delivery and alienates our best potential allies in Syria --
secular members of the opposition.
In a Washington Post story published on Monday and
interviews this week, Syrian opposition members scoffed at
claims by State Department officials that the United States had
provided them with 900 satellite phones. The phones, which cost
$1,000 each, can be used for communications between opposition
forces and for broadcasting atrocities by government forces to
the outside world.
"Everywhere we turn, no one is able to locate these phones,"
said a member of the opposition Syrian National Council who
spoke on condition of anonymity in a phone interview Thursday.
"They're definitely not getting into our hands."
American officials said that the 900 phones and other
elements of $25 million in assistance have been distributed, but
members of the Syrian opposition are not given the details. In
past conflicts, U.S. officials found that openly providing
American assistance to opposition groups endangered the
recipients, undermined their legitimacy among the local
population and created rivalries between groups.
American officials are aware that as a result, the U.S. does
not get credit for the assistance it provides. But they pointed
out that many people in the Middle East continue to resent any
American role in the region.
Even the publicly known assistance is tightly managed. In an
effort to control the distribution of satellite phones, the
State Department and the British government have hired a British
non-profit, ARC, to vet and train opposition members before
giving them the devices, the Post reported.
American officials hope that the U.S. program -- known as
the Office of Syrian Opposition Support -- will also train
Syrian activists on how to govern Syria after Assad is gone. The
goal is to have a U.S.-backed group of secular Syrian moderates
who can counter the influence of jihadists in a post-Assad
Syria.
Syrian opposition members, who have been battling the Assad
regime for 18 months, say they need no such training and that
the approach has slowed distribution enormously. They also
expressed resentment of the American belief that the U.S. could
have influence in a post-Assad Syria after being unwilling to
openly back the rebels.
"If you do not participate in the revolution to take down
the Assad regime," said the Syrian National Council member, "I
find it very difficult to have a discussion with you to talk
about the post-Assad Syria."
Fighters inside Syria expressed the same sentiment. Michael
Weiss, who reported inside Syria for Foreign Affairs in early
August, said that fighters praised Turkey, Libya and countries
that had sent aid, not the United States. They expressed
exasperation at an American tendency to see all Muslims as
potentially closet fundamentalists.
Abu Bakr, a Syrian rebel commander interviewed by Reuters
reporter Erika Solomon in early August, was typical. He said he
was a committed Islamist who was determined to overthrow Assad.
But the growing numbers of radical Muslims from Iraq, Saudi
Arabia, Kuwait, Libya, Eastern Europe and even the
Pakistan-Afghanistan border who had joined the rebels in recent
months alarmed him.
"Let me be clear. I am an Islamist, my fighters are
Islamists. But there is more than one type of Islamist," he
said. "These men coming fought in insurgencies like Iraq. They
are too extreme, they want to blow up any symbol of the state,
even schools."
He and other rebels said that they were grateful for the
jihadists' support, but worried that when the war ended,
jihadists might have different aims than most Syrians. "Our goal
is to make a new future," Abu Bakr said, "not destroy
everything."
Abu Bakr is the kind of Syrian moderate we should be backing
-- and trusting. If the United States is going to back the
Syrian opposition with non-lethal assistance, it should do so
more openly. The Obama administration's cautious approach
reduces the impact of the aid and hides American support for the
Arab Spring that most Arabs cheer.
The U.S. approach in Syria reminds me of American civilian
aid programs designed to strengthen moderates in Afghanistan,
Iraq and Pakistan. Over and over, tight American control of
projects and a lack of local involvement limited their
effectiveness.
We must embrace Syrian moderates and openly declare them our
allies. Whether or not we should provide them with military aid
is a separate debate. But if we are going to provide non-lethal
aid we should do so wholeheartedly. We cannot say America is
behind you -- secretly.