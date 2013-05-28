COLUMN-Australian LNG wants to speed up, but slower may be better: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
BRISBANE, May 28 It seems that virtually
everybody involved in Australia's liquefied natural gas boom is
convinced that it's coming to a sticky end and the country risks
losing out on a second phase of investment worth more than $100
billion.
It also seems that everybody knows where to point the blame,
with escalating costs in the form of excessive wage claims and
government red and green tape being the culprits-in-chief.
But many of the solutions presented at the annual gathering
of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration
Association this week seem unlikely to make much difference, or
even if they would, there are serious doubts about whether they
can be implemented.
A much-used phrase at the industry's jamboree was that the
"window of opportunity" to expand the LNG sector is closing.
The industry's main fear is that gas exports from the United
States and Canada, as well as new projects being planned off
Africa's east coast will deliver LNG at cheaper prices to
customers in Asia.
Australia currently has seven LNG projects under
construction, with a total estimated investment of close to $200
billion.
These projects alone will make the nation the world's
largest exporter of the super-chilled fuel, overtaking current
leader Qatar.
The problem comes for the five ventures still to reach a
final investment decision, and at least six more planned
expansions of existing plants.
The cost of building these projects is estimated by
consultants Wood Mackenzie at 20 to 30 percent higher than
competing ventures in East Africa and North America.
Clearly, given the global nature of capital and the fact
that most of the projects are being undertaken by international
oil majors, that kind of cost disadvantage will outweigh any
advantages offered by Australia's proximity to Asia and its
stable political system.
The main solution industry executives and their counterparts
in government appear to favour is basically speeding up the
process of approvals so that the remaining Australian projects
can get underway before those in the United States, Canada,
Mozambique and Tanzania.
The companies want faster processes from state and federal
governments, something the politicians seem eager to provide.
They are also looking for government action to rein in union
demands for ever higher wages, something the Liberal Party is
more likely to provide than the Labor Party.
Liberal governments now rule in Queensland, New South Wales
and Western Australia states and opinion polls point to a heavy
defeat for the Labor-led federal government at an election
scheduled for September.
But whether governments can help deliver lower wage outcomes
is questionable, especially when the supply-demand balance is
still heavily in favour of the workers.
It's here where there seems to be a rupture in the logic of
the industry.
In order to cut costs and beat overseas competitors, the
project timelines must be accelerated.
But Australia is already struggling to build seven LNG
plants simultaneously, so it seems doubtful that starting
several more would do anything other than continue to drive
costs higher.
Of course, there are other options, with Woodside Petroleum
, the operator of the nation's largest LNG plant,
considering a floating platform for its Browse project after
scrapping plans to build onshore due to high costs.
But the main way to cut costs would be for the industry to
consolidate and share more infrastructure, something that has
yet to happen.
There is ongoing speculation that Royal Dutch Shell
will scrap its Arrow project and seek to combine with one of the
three other coal-seam gas-to-LNG projects currently under
construction in Queensland state.
Publicly Shell says it remains committed to Arrow, but it
has delayed taking an investment decision and the project
appears to be in limbo currently.
But outside of the possibility Shell may throw in Arrow with
another venture, there doesn't seem to be moves towards
consolidation, and it's hard to see how the multitude of parties
involved would be able to find enough common ground.
One notable feature of Australia's LNG boom has been the
diversity of operators it has attracted.
The coal-seam gas projects boast companies as diverse as
ConocoPhillips, Malaysia's state-owned Petronas, BG
Group, PetroChina and local companies Origin
Energy and Santos.
Conventional projects off Western Australia include the $50
billion Gorgon LNG being led by Chevron, with minority
stakes being held by Exxon Mobil and Shell.
Japan's Inpex has partnered with France's Total
in the Ichthys project off the Northern Territory and
GDF Suez has linked with Santos for a proposed floating
project off the northern coast.
While not impossible, extracting meaningful cost savings
through sharing infrastructure and facilities among companies
that are often fierce rivals will be extremely challenging.
It seems that the future of Australia's LNG investments
would be better served by taking a longer view rather than
rushing headlong to try and get all the projects up and running
ahead of potential competitors.
Doing things slower will extend the life of the boom and
will also help cut labour costs as the number of available
workers increase as each current project is completed.
Australia is already going to become the world's biggest LNG
producer. It can afford to play the long game in further
developing the sector.