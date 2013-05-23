COLUMN-Peak in Australian commodity investment boom is a good thing: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 23 The delay or
cancellation of A$150 billion ($145 billion) of resource
projects in Australia in the past year is being viewed as proof
that the commodities boom is well and truly over.
While that is certainly the headline-grabbing number from
the latest report by the Bureau of Resource and Energy Economics
(BREE), the government's forecaster, it masks that much of the
investment surge is still intact and will continue to boost the
economy for several years to come.
Consider that the report, released on Wednesday, showed that
there are still 73 projects at what BREE terms the "committed"
stage, with a total value of A$268 billion, little changed from
six months earlier.
Committed means that the project has passed final investment
stage and is about to start, or already is, under construction.
What this means is that actual spending on resource
investments will continue at near record levels for at least the
next two to three years, as these projects, dominated by
liquefied natural gas plants and iron ore mines, are built.
There are some caveats though, with the number and value of
projects moving to the committed stage declining in the past six
months.
Nine projects worth A$3.2 billion moved to committed in the
six months to April, a drop of one from the prior six months but
a massive decline of A$6.6 billion in value.
The report is making it clear that the investment peak has
passed, and from now on progressing projects from the
publicly-announced and feasibility stages is going to be
considerably more challenging.
This can be seen by Woodside Petroleum's
cancellation last month of its $45 billion Browse LNG project in
Western Australia because the economics no longer stacked up.
It's likely that the same issues will confront many of the
projects still being considered.
There were 113 projects worth up to A$171 billion at the
publicly-announced stage at the end of April, an increase of
seven and as much as A$37 billion on the October 2012 report,
according to BREE.
While this sounds fairly positive, in value terms the list
is dominated by iron ore, coal and infrastructure, and many of
these ventures will be under intense scrutiny by their
proponents.
The tapering of economic growth in China, and its efforts to
become more of a consumer-led economy, mean some of the demand
scenarios underpinning these projects may be too optimistic,
especially for iron ore and coal.
This can be seen by several of the projects moving backwards
to publicly-announced from the more advanced feasibility stage,
including Glencore Xstrata's Wandoan coal mine, Rio
Tinto's Mount Pleasant coal project and Peabody
Energy's Wilkie Creek expansion.
At the feasibility stage, which means initial exploration
and studies have been carried out and the project is deemed
worthy of further consideration, there was a slight increase in
the number of developments to 174 from 171, but a sharp drop in
value to A$232 billion from A$281 billion.
The worry here is that coal projects dominate the
feasibility stage, with 57 worth A$57 billion, including many in
the yet-to-be developed Galilee Basin in Queensland state.
These projects are largely dependent on increased coal
demand from India and China, and while this may well
materialise, the question is whether customers will be prepared
to help pay the billions of dollars in development costs.
The overall picture that emerges from the BREE report is
two-fold, with one being a strong pipeline of committed projects
up to about 2016 that will go ahead and will likely add to
Australia's uninterrupted 21-year economic expansion.
The second takeaway is that the investment boom is coming to
an end, and BREE said that under it's most likely scenario
spending on commodity projects will drop to 2007 levels of
around A$70 billion by 2017.
Whether this is a good or bad thing depends on your
perspective.
I would argue that the tapering off in investment sooner
than previously forecast lessens the chances of a major
boom-bust outcome, similar to that which has plagued previous
commodity cycles.
Not proceeding with some projects should ensure that
commodity prices don't get swamped by a supply glut, thereby
contributing to the viability of existing mines and LNG plants,
and the ones currently being constructed.
Lifting off the development accelerator should also help the
share prices of commodity producers as investor concern over
reckless capital spending eases and more cash is available to
return as dividends.
Another factor to note is that Australia will benefit once
the projects currently being built are commissioned, through the
proceeds from selling the commodities and the taxes and
royalties generated.
The end of the hype over the resources boom may also help
the parts of the Australian economy that have suffered -- such
as manufacturing, agriculture, tourism and education -- from the
surge of investment in resources.
The commodity boom stoked the Australian dollar, which
helped render parts of the economy uncompetitive with imports
and hindered export-orientated sectors.
However, the end of the hype hasn't happened quickly enough
for at least 1,200 Ford Motor Co workers, with the auto
manufacturer announcing Thursday that it was closing its two
assembly plants in Australia in October 2016.