RPT-COLUMN-Seaborne coal market may shrink, total demand won't: Russell

By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 3 It's tempting to
mould events to suit your view of how the world should be, and
there seems to be plenty of that in the coal debate.
There is certainly enough evidence to suggest seaborne coal
volumes are trending lower, but it's probably a mistake to use
the sector as a proxy for the total market.
Environmentalists are keen to see coal as a sunset fuel that
should be phased out as soon as possible given its role as a
major contributor to climate change.
They have been heartened by recent news of the closure of a
small coal mine in Australia and the decision by the city
council of Australia's Newcastle, home to the world's biggest
coal export harbour, to divest from the fuel.
Falling imports by China and India, the two largest buyers
of the dirty fuel, have also been cited as further evidence that
coal is on the way out.
In contrast, BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner,
said in its results presentation last week that it
remained positive about coal, especially the "robust" long-term
outlook for coking coal - used to make steel - as the fuel is
likely to become scarce.
While coal miners have struggled to make profits in recent
years after the massive expansions in capacity undertaken
earlier this decade led to a collapse in prices, there appears
no shortage of buyers for quality assets.
Rio Tinto's Australian coal mines may be up
for sale, and bidders may include Glencore and
cashed-up newcomer X2 Resources, according to recent media
reports.
Clearly the view that coal is on its last legs can't be
reconciled with a bullish outlook for the industry's long-term
health, and it's probably the case that environmentalists and
coal industry executives are talking past each other.
STRUGGLES AHEAD
So, what is the true state of the coal sector?
There are some facts that probably all can accept, namely
that both thermal and coking coal are currently oversupplied,
which is largely to blame for the fuel being worth only about
one-third of what it was 4-1/2 years ago.
It's also increasingly evident that new coal mines in
exporting countries such as Australia and Indonesia, the world's
two largest exporters, are going to struggle to be built, mainly
from an economic perspective.
Witness the ongoing delays to Adani's $16 billion
Carmichael coal project in Australia's Queensland state that
have raised questions as to whether it will proceed at all.
Even if new coal mines make financial sense, it's also
increasingly clear that they are going to struggle to win the
social licence from local communities and will as well face
virulent opposition from environmental groups.
This is particularly true in developed countries like
Australia, but may also be on the rise in developing nations
such as Indonesia.
But how are these trends likely to play out in the future?
SEABORNE DECLINE ISN'T OVERALL DECLINE
Environmentalists run the risk of seeing lower imports by
China and India as a sign that coal use is declining, when what
they are actually seeing is the softening of the seaborne
market.
This has been a trend that is fairly recent, but appears it
has further to run.
While it's true that China aims to lower coal's share in its
energy mix, in absolute terms, it will still burn more of the
fuel, at least in the coming decade and perhaps longer.
What is also apparent is that China has largely sorted out
its internal transport bottlenecks and is now capable of moving
coal from inland mines to coastal users.
In addition, China is trying to transport electricity rather
than coal, with the result that the world's biggest user of the
dirty fuel is in a position where it can probably get by without
imports, and could possibly become a net exporter once more.
Likewise India, which seemed poised to overtake China as the
world's biggest coal importer, may also slow its overseas
purchases, because - much to the surprise of many - state-owned
Coal India seems to be making progress towards meeting
a target of 1 billion tonnes of local production by 2020.
The Indian government wants the nation to be largely
self-sufficient in coal, and cut reliance on imports in order to
improve the balance of payments.
But weakness in seaborne coal markets doesn't necessarily
mean weakness in coal overall.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects coal demand to
grow by an average 2.3 percent a year to 2018, which doesn't
sound like much but equates to about an extra 146 million tonnes
being burned by 2018.
It also expects India to add 342 gigawatts of coal-fired
generation by 2040, the equivalent of 300-500 large power
plants, each requiring at least 1.5 million tonnes of coal a
year.
Add to this rising coal-fired capacity in Southeast Asia,
with 35 gigawatts planned in Indonesia and 12.2 gigawatts in the
pipeline in the Philippines as just two examples.
TIME FOR ANTI-COAL MOVEMENT TO SHIFT FOCUS?
Many of these power plants under construction or planned aim
to rely on domestic sources of coal, which is bad news for
exporters like Australia.
But mining and burning domestic production in developing
nations also makes coal a more distant issue for the
environmental activists in developed nations who are leading the
charge to rid the world of the polluting fuel.
This suggests that at the very least the war on coal should
shift the front to developing nations, where the fuel is still
the number one choice for providing affordable electricity.
The position of coal has weakened in the developed world,
notably through the subsidisation of renewables in Europe and
the emergence of shale gas in the United States.
Given that environmentalists are largely opposed to natural
gas as an alternative to coal, that means they may also need to
launch massive campaigns in favour of renewables in the
developing world.
