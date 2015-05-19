COLUMN-Shell-BG deal may be end point rather than harbinger: Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 There is a widespread
assumption that weak commodity prices are likely to spark a wave
of merger and acquisition activity as stronger companies seek to
buy assets on the cheap.
The $70 billion buyout of BG Plc by larger rival
Royal Dutch Shell is generally viewed by investors and
analysts as the first big deal in a likely series of major
mergers and acquisitions in the resource sector.
After all, the last time commodity prices fell sharply,
around 15 years ago, there was a rash of mega-mergers, such as
Exxon with Mobil and Conoco with Phillips in the energy space,
and BHP with Billiton and Rio Tinto's purchase of
Alcan.
Notwithstanding the Shell-BG deal, it appears executives may
be more cautious this time around, eschewing mega-mergers in
favour of smaller acquisitions and in-house projects to add
shareholder value.
Ryan Lance, the chief executive of ConocoPhillips,
was adamant that he didn't expect a "big M&A wave any time
soon".
Speaking at the Asia Oil & Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur on
Monday, Lance said the rationale that drove the previous round
of major deals doesn't quite apply any more.
Why would a giant international energy or resource company
want to go down the M&A route currently?
The normal motivators for such mega-deals are the cost
synergies that executives believe can be extracted, the ability
to acquire reserves at attractive prices and the addition of
assets that fill gaps in existing portfolios.
The Shell-BG deal was most probably motivated by the desire
to build on assets in liquefied natural gas (LNG), particularly
in Australia where BG already has an operating coal seam to LNG
plant on the east coast, and Shell effectively has stranded gas
reserves after it deferred a decision to build its own plant.
It's likely that there will be more of these kinds of deals,
but on a smaller scale, as companies attempt to add assets that
are complementary to their existing businesses.
COST REDUCTION, INTERNAL PROJECTS
But Lance was also clear that while ConocoPhillips looked at
deals from time to time, it hadn't seen anything that was as
attractive as developing the internal pipeline of projects.
In the energy space, he said that the advent of U.S. shale
oil and gas production, and the massive addition of reserves
they provided, had made acquisitions for the sake of adding to
reserves less likely.
Both large and mid-size companies also had less need to fill
in their portfolios with large deals, he said, while the need to
merge to drive cost reductions had been less urgent with the
work being done to strip out costs within companies.
The cost reduction mantra was one highlighted repeatedly at
the conference in the Malaysian capital, but the focus of most
speakers was on how to drive efficiencies within existing
businesses, and how to deliver greenfield projects without the
cost blowouts that typify the resource industry.
What this is likely to mean is a move toward "modularity" in
resource projects, meaning the repeated construction of
identical units to identical standards in order to cut down on
both building and operating costs.
There is no shortage of resource projects being planned
around the world, from deepwater oil in Brazil and Africa, to
LNG in western Canada.
What has changed is that these projects will now have to be
far more rigorously costed than they were before, and companies
are more likely to concentrate their efforts in these areas as
opposed to seeking to use mega-deals to try and drive
shareholder returns in a low commodity price environment.
Perhaps instead of large M&A deals, this time the commodity
cycle will deliver more spinoff-type deals, such as BHP
Billiton's de-merger of its aluminium and energy coal
assets into South 32, which started trading on Monday.
South 32 actually reverses much of the BHP merger with
Billiton, and Rio Tinto is looking to do something similar,
albeit on a smaller scale, with the planned sale of its Pacific
Aluminium assets.
Currently, with the industry's focus on cutting costs in
order to preserve dividends and thus shareholder value, the
valuations of companies that may present as M&A targets are
likely still too high.
It will take sustained, lower commodity prices to knock
valuations to the level where mega-mergers may make sense again.
It seems that smaller deals and asset disposals are more
likely than a deal on the scale of Glencore's proposed, and
rejected, merger with Rio Tinto.