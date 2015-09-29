RPT-COLUMN-Glencore's Glasenberg, once the hunter, now the hunted: Russell

(Repeats earlier story with no change in text. The opinions
expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for
Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 29 - It must be
tempting for Rio Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh to contemplate
whether he should buy Glencore, almost a year after fending off
an unwelcome approach from his now beleaguered rival.
It's safe to say the almost 30 percent plunge in Glencore's
shares to a record low on Monday has laid to rest any
hope that the mining and trading company had of pulling off a
merger deal with Rio Tinto, which is vying with
Brazil's Vale for the title of the world's largest
iron ore producer.
When Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg mooted a deal with Rio
Tinto in July last year, the shares were trading around 344
pence ($5.19), while those of Rio Tinto were around 3,244 pence.
By Monday, Glencore's stock was down 80 percent to 68.62
pence, while Rio Tinto's was at 2,111 pence, a drop of about 35
percent.
These numbers alone make any new bid by Glencore fanciful,
but they do raise the possibility that Glencore itself is
vulnerable.
Because Glasenberg controls 8.4 percent of Glencore stock,
and another 8.17 percent is owned by Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund, it's unlikely that any deal could be done without the
approval of these two major shareholders.
Glasenberg is unlikely to want to sell out unless the price
is right, and no doubt he will view the collapse in Glencore's
shares as an unjustified overreaction on the part of jittery
investors who largely don't understand commodity markets.
But even if the combative former South African, who made his
name as a trader and deal-maker, first at Glencore and then by
putting together its takeover of miner Xstrata, doesn't want to
sell, he may be forced to divest some assets.
Glencore's main problem is its high debt of about $30
billion and to tackle this it has just raised $2.5 billion
through a share placement and is said to be looking to sell its
agricultural division for as much as $12 billion, although that
amount looks optimistic in the light of events this week.
With the plunge in the stock on Monday, several analysts
have noted that Glencore's equity value could fall to
effectively zero, a sure sign that a white knight may be needed.
But would it be a good idea to buy Glencore?
BETTER TO CHERRY-PICK THAN BUY WHOLE
The history of mega-mergers, or big deals, in the resource
sector is not exactly encouraging.
BHP Billiton recently largely undid the marriage of
its constituent parts, BHP and Billiton, with doubts as to
whether the 14-year union added much to shareholder value.
Rio Tinto's $38.1 billion purchase of Alcan in 2007 has been
described as the worst mining deal ever, while its $3.9 billion
acquisition of Riversdale for its Mozambican coal assets in 2011
ended in disaster.
Glencore's own takeover of Xstrata in 2013 also looks like a
bad idea now, since the market appears to have discounted the
unique selling point at the time that combining a trader and a
miner would limit the downside when times are tough.
However, one point worth noting is that many of the
mega-deals are done when markets are at or near the peak, and
company executives are under pressure to be seen to be building
assets to take advantage of high prices.
A major deal at the bottom of the price cycle probably makes
more sense, but at this stage it would take a brave board to
sanction a move that would result in a substantial increase in
debt or a substantial dilution in shares.
What makes more sense is to cherry-pick parts of distressed
companies, especially if you have the view that the price of the
commodity being produced has a solid longer-term outlook.
Glasenberg will be reluctant to hold a fire sale of some of
Glencore's best assets.
But he may be running out of time to convince the market the
company is able to weather weak commodity prices and service its
debt pile while maintaining the top credit rating necessary for
its trading activities.
Glasenberg is used to being the hunter, now he will have to
deal with being the hunted.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as an investor in a fund.
(Editing by Ed Davies)