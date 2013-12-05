COLUMN-Asian LNG buyers' club faces harsh market realities: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 5 The Asian liquefied
natural gas buyers' meeting this week to seek ways of getting
cheaper supplies would do well to look closely at the issues
facing Santos Ltd's Australian project.
It is perfectly normal for top buyers Japan, South Korea,
China, India and Taiwan to try and secure the best possible
deals for LNG, but this desire quickly runs headlong into some
uncomfortable realities.
The importers of the super-cooled fuel are holding talks in
New Delhi to look at ways of lowering Asia's natural gas costs
closer to those in the United States and Europe.
This nascent buyers' club will look at pressing for an end
to oil-linked pricing for LNG, scrapping destination clauses in
sales contracts and generally making the market more liquid and
transparent.
All this sounds reasonable, especially from buyers that are
fed up paying prices that are multiples of those enjoyed in
other regions.
The current spot price of LNG in Asia is $18.85 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu), while front-month natural
gas in the United States closed Dec. 4 at $3.96 per mmBtu
and U.K. benchmark gas was the equivalent of $11.90
per mmBtu.
Obviously the Asian price includes the cost of liquefaction,
which is round $5-6 per mmBtu, and freight, but even accounting
for those gas supplies are still far cheaper in other regions.
Are the buyers' hopes of securing cheaper LNG realistic if
they do manage to present a united front to suppliers?
The reality is that buyers only enjoy market power when
there is a surplus of product, something that doesn't exist in
LNG in Asia, or where producers are making excessive profits.
While there is the general expectation that the wave of new
supply coming on stream in the next three to four years will
drive the market to surplus, there are reasons to be sceptical
that this will be a long-term structural change.
The issues revealed by Santos at an investor briefing on
Dec. 4 are a case in point.
Santos, Australia's second-biggest oil and gas company, said
it would have to spend more than $1 billion in additional costs
to ensure enough gas for its $18.5 billion coal-seam gas-to-LNG
plant at Gladstone (GLNG) on the country's east coast.
Santos needs more gas to feed the plant, and while the
company said it would deliver its first cargo in 2015, it also
said the ramp-up to full production would take longer than
anticipated.
Santos owns 30 percent of the project, while Malaysia's
Petronas and Total own 27.5 percent each. GLNG has
binding offtake agreements with both Petronas and South Korea's
KOGAS for 3.5 million tonnes per annum over 20 years.
However, the LNG costs are now going to be higher than
anticipated and this will impact on the project's returns.
What the Santos project shows is that LNG which the market
thought was locked into the supply chain is perhaps not quite as
secure as thought.
LNG COST ESCALATION
Santos's issues won't necessarily be replicated at the two
other coal-seam gas projects in eastern Australia, but a common
theme among the new LNG projects is that they are experiencing
cost overruns.
Given that these are multi-billion ventures, with the bill
for Chevron Corp's conventional project off Western
Australia state topping $50 billion, developers will be
reluctant to grant lower prices just because buyers ask for
them.
The east of Suez LNG market may move into a small surplus in
2017 and stay there for several years, according to consultants
Facts Global Energy (FGE).
To remain in surplus, though, new supplies are needed from
the United States, Canada and Mozambique, FGE data show.
Here's the problem for Asian buyers: If they are successful
in driving down prices, then the projects that would deliver new
supply to maintain the surplus likely won't be built.
This is especially true for Canada and Mozambique, where
financing for projects will be hard to secure if there isn't the
certainty of high prices.
It's also true for U.S. LNG exports based on shale gas as
the costs will escalate dramatically for those projects if they
have to start from scratch. Projects underway now are converting
existing import terminals to export facilities.
This leads to the risk that the meeting of buyers is not
much more than a public relations campaign that will achieve
little beyond media headlines.
It's hard to see disparate companies in countries with
different business cultures and different energy supply/security
needs finding enough common ground to present an effective
united front to sellers.
It's also hard to see a viable spot market emerging in LNG,
given the nature of the fuel.
LNG is costly to store and the longer it is stored the more
gas escapes through burn-off. An effective trading hub would
likely need to be able to capture the burn-off and re-liquefy
the gas, all of which adds to complexity and costs.
It still seems that the best alternative for LNG buyers is
to continue down the path of becoming junior partners in
developing new supplies.
The only other alternative would be to stop using as much
natural gas and rely on other energy forms, such as coal and
nuclear.