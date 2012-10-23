COLUMN-Petronas burned by Canadian nationalism; JVs may be salve: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Petronas and other
state-owned companies from nations not necessarily friendly to
the West are going to have to learn to play a smarter game if
they want to acquire strategic assets such as oil reserves.
The real lesson from the surprise rejection of the Malaysian
national oil company's takeover of Progress Energy Resources
Corp isn't that Canada is closed for business; it's
that the traditional model of capitalist mergers and
acquisitions is changing in Western democracies.
While Petronas and Progress Energy are trying to work out
ways to salvage the $5.2 billion deal, concern has been raised
that Canada may also nix the $15.1 billion takeover of Nexen Inc
by China's state-controlled CNOOC Ltd.
What both these deals have in common is that they are full
acquisitions of energy assets, a sector that is strategic, and
probably more easily subject to national interest and resource
nationalism arguments.
There seems to be a recent trend of Western, capitalist
countries rejecting full takeovers of such assets, with
Australia another example.
But, while full takeovers valued in billions of dollars
appear to be struggling, joint venture investments seem to be
flourishing.
Petronas successfully bought into the Gladstone liquefied
natural gas project in Australia's Queensland state in 2008,
paying $2.5 billion for a 40 percent stake. The project is
operated by Santos, an Australian oil and gas producer.
Gladstone is one of four coal-seam gas to LNG plants under
development in Queensland, and two of the others boast Chinese
companies as equity partners.
PetroChina is in a 50-50 venture with Royal Dutch Shell
in the $26 billion Arrow LNG project, while Sinopec has
25 percent of the Asia-Pacific LNG development, with
ConocoPhillips and Australia's Origin Energy
splitting the rest.
These haven't been overly controversial investments, and
they give the Malaysian and Chinese partners significant shares
in projects that will make Australia the world's biggest LNG
exporter.
In contrast, Rio Tinto was forced into an embarrassing
U-turn in its proposed sale of 18 percent of itself to Chinese
state-owned Chinalco for $19.5 billion in 2008.
Even though this wasn't a full takeover, many of Rio's
biggest shareholders believed that it was wrong to sell a major
stake in the company to a customer.
In effect, Rio was forced to cancel the deal and undertake a
$15 billion rights issue which ensured that while existing
shareholders had to bail out the world's second-largest iron ore
miner, they kept control of the company.
Like Australia, Canada can't provide enough capital to
develop energy projects, with up to C$630 billion needed in the
next decade.
But there appears to be a reluctance to allow control of the
assets to pass into foreign hands, especially if those hands
belong to state-controlled companies in countries whose
governments are not always friends with Canada and its allies.
MAHATHIR'S 9/11 MADNESS
It is all too easy for politicians in Western democracies to
drum up popular dissent against foreign investments if 100
percent of the asset is going to overseas interests.
All a wily politician would have to do is to point out that
Malaysia's former prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, said in 2010
that the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States were
staged by the Americans as an excuse to wage war on Muslims.
While Malaysia is in reality a moderate Muslim-majority
country, it would be easy enough to use Mahathir's offensive
comments as a wedge to advance a domestic political agenda.
It's far less easy to do this if one of your own companies
is involved in the deal, and thus there is a local business and
community that has an interest in seeing the foreign investment
is successfully made.
It may be ironic, but developing resources seems to have
come full circle.
It used to be that Western corporations went into developing
nations to own and exploit resources.
Then as those nations gained in confidence and experience,
they either kicked out the Western companies, as in much of the
Middle East, or reduced them to junior partners, as in Malaysia.
Now many of the new resource provinces that can be exploited
are in Western nations such as Canada and Australia, but the
available capital belongs to the developing world.
You would expect public outrage in the West if resources
were to pass into foreign hands. But if Western nations want the
capital to exploit the reserves, then they need to do business
with companies like Petronas and CNOOC.
Partnerships, however, would be more appealing than
takeovers.