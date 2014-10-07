COLUMN-Glencore-Rio proposal not the right iron ore deal:Russell

(Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
his own)
By Clyde Russell
LONDON Oct 7 The hullabaloo surrounding
Glencore Plc's spurned approach to rival miner Rio
Tinto shows why this is probably the wrong deal at the
right time.
Glencore's proposal to create a $160 billion behemoth is
certainly audacious, and may even make sense for shareholders of
both companies if priced attractively.
But even if it were successful, such a deal would do little
resolve the key problems bedevilling the outlook for many
commodity markets, and the companies that produce those
resources.
The logic of Glencore taking control of Rio Tinto would be
for the former to get access to the latter's iron ore operations
in Australia, which are the lowest cost among major producers.
Iron ore is the missing arrow in Glencore's quiver, and the
assumption behind a deal would be that the Swiss-based company
would be able to use its trading nous to extract more value from
the well-run Rio Tinto mines.
Assuming that all the anti-trust and other regulatory
obstacles could be overcome, and that Rio Tinto shareholders
could be won over, then the potential for the deal to be
rewarding for Glencore is compelling.
However, the emphatic rejection of the approach by Rio
Tinto's board likely means that Glencore will be unable to get a
low-ball offer accepted, meaning it either has to pay more money
for Rio or go hostile.
Both of those would be tough decisions for Glencore's Ivan
Glasenberg, the former South African who merged secretive
traders Glencore with mining major Xstrata, in a deal completed
last year that was initially touted as a merger of equals but
ended up with Glencore dominant.
IRON ORE OUTLOOK THE REAL ISSUE
While Glencore clearly faces an uphill battle to make the
Rio Tinto deal work, there are likely better opportunities
available in mining mergers and acquisitions.
The main problem in the iron ore market is that capacity
additions have run ahead of even the most heroic demand
assumptions, and the market is now poised for several years of
low prices.
Spot iron ore in Asia .IO62-CNI=SI closed at $78.90 on
Monday, down 41 percent from the start of the year and close to
the five-year low of $77.50, hit on Sept. 30.
More importantly, the price has slumped 59 percent since the
all-time high reached in February 2011, a time when the mining
majors were planning to spend billions of dollars to boost
output, believing the hype that China would buy everything they
could produce.
The reality has turned out somewhat differently. While
Chinese import demand has grown strongly, the capacity additions
have swamped this and Chinese domestic iron ore output has
probably been more resilient than the major miners expected.
The only way for iron ore to rise back above $100 a tonne
and stay there is for China, which buys about two-thirds of
seaborne supplies, to boost demand, or for more capacity to
leave the market.
China's economic growth is slowing and changing, and the
chances of a demand-led revival for iron ore look slim in the
next few years.
This means the adjustment will have to come from supply, and
here it seems that most of the higher cost output has already
left the seaborne market.
Chinese domestic output also appears to be lower, although
this has yet to show up in official figures. But it also appears
that many of the larger mines, owned by large state-controlled
companies, are continuing to produce even though they may be
loss-making.
This is likely because maintaining jobs is more important
than making profits for some Chinese entities.
This leaves the capacity adjustments to be made elsewhere,
and here there are plenty of candidates.
BETTER M&A TARGETS?
Taking over a rival iron ore miner would allow majors like
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton to surreptitiously cut
capacity in the name of maximising operating efficiencies, or
some similar corporate jargon.
Fortescue Metals Group, the number three producer
in Western Australia state, has a significant debt burden that
makes it look vulnerable.
Billionaire Gina Rinehart's 56-million-tonne Roy Hill
project under construction in Western Australia will come online
next year and may battle in the current low price environment.
Smaller producers such at Atlas Iron are believed
to be struggling, while the $10 billion Sino Iron Project may be
a candidate for a change in ownership given the protracted legal
battles between the now very estranged partners -- China's CITIC
and outspoken Australian mining
magnate-turned-politician Clive Palmer.
Anglo American may also be regretting its decision
to build the delayed $14 billion Minas Rio iron ore project in
Brazil.
The point is that there are many available targets for
anybody wanting to get into iron ore, or for existing players to
rationalise supply through mergers and acquisitions.
The Glencore-Rio Tinto merger proposal makes for good
headlines and gives day-traders something to focus on, but it
may be a case of Macbeth's "sound and fury, signifying nothing".
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as an investor in a fund.
(Editing by David Clarke)