COLUMN-Post election, banks may get real: James Saft

By James Saft
Nov 8 Banking shares are down sharply since the
election, but the threat of tough regulation now moving markets
might hold a kernel of hope for investors.
The re-election of Barack Obama and the victory of several
high-profile supporters of tough financial regulation - notably
Massachusetts Senator-elect Elizabeth Warren - have cemented
expectations of an increasingly difficult operating environment.
Although not far off 52-week highs, the KBW bank index is
about 4 percent lower than just before the election. Morgan
Stanley is 8 percent lower, while Citigroup Inc is
down about 4 percent.
With Dodd-Frank legislation here to stay it may just be that
the election forces banks to get serious about their and the
industry's prospects. Banks, in short, might start to trim
sails, getting out of unprofitable lines of business and even
getting tough on compensation.
For an example look no further than Swiss bank UBS AG
, which recently unveiled a root-and-branch
restructuring of its investment bank, with 10,000 job losses and
an exit from many areas of fixed income. UBS was perhaps the
poster child for the unsuccessful universal bank, acquiring
multiple businesses and paying hugely for talent over the years
as it sought entry into areas in which it ultimately could not
compete.
Markets absolutely loved the bank's new realism and UBS
shares now stand more than 16 percent above where they were in
late October before the announcement. UBS's decision was surely
influenced by a much tougher attitude towards regulation by
Swiss banking authorities, who have demanded much higher levels
of capital.
"I suspect that many banks have not yet really understood
what the consequences of the new capital rules for business will
be when they come into full effect in 2019," UBS Chairman Axel
Webber told Germany's Handelsblatt.
"We, on the other hand, see this new world very clearly.
Besides that, Swiss rules commit us to even higher capital
demands than the 10 percent capital quota that Basel III
orders."
Had Romney won, many Wall Street executives would have said
that tougher foreign regulation only represented an opportunity
for U.S-based banks to gain global market share, a much less
likely outcome today.
WHOSE PROFITS, WHAT VALUATIONS?
There are reasons to think that a smaller, less grandiose
future will be very good for bank investors, if it comes.
Bank shares are not just cheap because of cyclical
difficulties; they are cheap because investors, stung by
intermittent scandals and extreme volatility in earnings, have
imposed a sizable discount. Smaller banks and less risky banks
may earn less on a return-on-equity basis, but could be able to
obtain a better valuation on those lower, but safer, earnings.
In an industry in which employees take home up to half of
revenues, the multi-decade boom in financial intermediation has
tended to leave shareholders out in the cold, as banks compete
for talent in what was for most a vain attempt to be a universal
bank. As that reverses, look for compensation to drop, which
will flatter the bottom line.
There is nothing the market likes better than certainty and
trimmer banks in fewer lines of business, and with viable
franchises, will produce more predictable profits. Higher
profitability, helped by lower compensation, combined with less
volatility should make investors willing to pay more for bank
shares.
TURKEYS APPLAUD THANKSGIVING?
There are, obviously, huge risks to betting on this outcome.
The first is that hoping bank executives become cautious
stewards of shareholder money is akin to expecting turkeys to
vote for Thanksgiving. It is not in their best interests and it
involves accepting that rapidly expanding their firms was
foolish or worse. No one likes paying themselves and their
friends less and, at the same time, admitting they were either
fools or knaves.
An investor's only protection here is leadership and knowing
the board and top executives, how they think and where their
bread is buttered is key. Do not expect JP Morgan under Jamie
Dimon or Morgan Stanley under James Gorman to pull a UBS.
The second big risk is that, although we might believe that
highly capitalized banks with safer profits are good
investments, bank share prices might still have far to fall to
get there.
The time to buy banks may not quite have come, but we are
getting closer and it bears watching.