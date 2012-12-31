Stern Advice: Financial to do list for 2013

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 31 Make resolutions if you must:
When you vow to track every dollar and never waste money again,
you feel all clean and shiny for at least a few hours into the
new year.
But that doesn't usually last. Resolutions get broken
because they are too lofty and too ill-defined. It is better to
break your resolutions down into a specific to do list: here are
the money moves to make now and in the coming weeks that will
insure you're in a better financial place before 2013 ends.
-- Analyze your entertainment budget. Television service
used to be free, except for the electricity to run it. Now you
have to choose cable versus satellite dish and then add on
movies from a host of services (like Amazon, Hulu and
Netflix)via a host of devices (like Roku, Apple TV and
internet-enabled Blu-ray players). Monthly budgets for a family
run well over $100, just for television, so it's worth figuring
out what you watch and how you watch it and comparison shop for
the cheapest way to do that. Often, cable and satellite
providers will cut you a better deal if you say you're ready to
quit their service. In today's fast-shifting environment, re-do
this analysis once a year at contract renewal time.
-- Put one savings on auto-pilot. There is nothing new or
revolutionary about this particular exercise, but it works.
Choose a low-cost stock mutual fund from a direct-seller like
Vanguard, Fidelity Investments or T. Rowe Price. Authorize the
fund to sweep a set amount out of your checking account every
month. Even $100 will make a difference over time. Just ignore
this fund, except to watch it build over time.
-- Max out your credit cards -- not with borrowing, but with
rewards. After five years of tight credit, card issuers are
coming back at consumers with a new waves of rewards. Look at
all of the cards you already have -- if you haven't paid them
off, send all of your available money to the highest rate card
until you kill the balances, one at a time, as quickly as
possible. Then compare the rewards they pay for travel,
groceries, gas and any other categories that are important to
you. Check the best offers out there now at Nerd Wallet ().
-- Refinance your mortgage. Make your move now if you expect
to be in your home for at least five years. Rates hover near
historic lows, and bankers are still willing to lend money for
30 years at 3.25 percent and for 15 years at 2.5 percent. Nobody
can predict when rates will rise, but they aren't likely to go
down. At some point over the next 10 years, those rates are
likely to look excellent. Furthermore, many people who were
unable to refinance before because they didn't have enough
equity in their homes may get relief from recent increases in
home prices. To shop for a good rate, check the listings at
MortgageMarvel.com and Bankrate.com, and compare with a couple
of local mortgage lenders and your own credit union.
-- Buy life insurance. If you have a family that depends on
you, and you don't already have six times your income in term
coverage, it's time to buy. Rates have been falling for more
than a decade, but now that's over and some are heading back up,
says Byron Udell of Accuquote.com. Furthermore, some life
insurance companies are giving up on some product lines that
they believe are unprofitable in today's low interest rate
environment. Shop for term life at Accuquote.com,
Intelliquote.com and term4sale.com, and compare rates with
independent firms like Geico and -- if you have a military
connection -- USAA.
-- Adjust your 401(k) settings. If you just let your company
auto-enroll you in the program, there's a good chance you aren't
saving enough. Bump up your regular contributions at least to
the level your company will match, and higher if you can afford
it. Authorize the company that manages your 401(k) to rebalance
your assets once a year, to keep your mix of stocks and bonds
where you want it to be. That will automatically have you buying
lower and selling higher.
-- Update your resume. Many workers have been stalled at
work for five years or more. But the economy is improving, so
it's a good time to brush up on needed skills, rewrite your
resume and start networking via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and
your own personal connections. Even if you want to stay where
you are, it's a good career move to stay abreast of what's going
on all around.
-- Organize your info and look at your money. All good
financial planning starts here. If you have balances on your
credit cards, make a list of all of your cards, with their
effective interest rates and balances. Your debt-payoff strategy
will become clear. If you don't know how you spend your money,
embrace a program like Quicken or an online aggregator like
Mvelopes or Mint. Investing for retirement or otherwise? Find a
program or system that allows you to track your investment mix
and your returns on a quarterly basis. Set it up now, and your
investment decisions will be made easier all year long.