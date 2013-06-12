Stern Advice - Women to pay more for long-term-care coverage

| WASHINGTON, June 12
WASHINGTON, June 12 Long-term-care insurance has
always been an expensive product, but now it is getting a lot
pricier - especially for single women who may most need help in
old age.
Providers are raising rates for old policies and new ones -
by as much as 60 percent, according to state filings. But the
latest development is gender-based pricing. Genworth, a leader
in this field, has started selling plans in 31 states that
charge more for women than men. John Hancock is also embracing
gender-based pricing, and other insurers are expected to follow
suit.
Long-term-care insurance covers the costs associated with
assistance in daily living - when a person needs help dressing,
bathing, preparing food and the like. Women live longer than
men, on average, and long-term-care insurance companies are
experiencing higher payouts for women policyholders than for
men.
For example, a 60-year-old man or woman buying three years
of $6,000-a-month coverage in Illinois - which doesn't have
gender-based pricing now - would pay $2,927 a year, according to
MAGA, an LTC insurance agency in Riverwoods, Illinois, that
helps many fee-only advisers find coverage for their clients. In
Iowa, which has differential pricing, the man would pay $2,674,
but the woman would pay $3,647.
Under differential pricing, single women can expect to pay
25 percent to 40 percent more for a policy than a single man
would for the same policy, according to an analysis of insurance
company rate-increase filings performed by Jonathan Wu of
ValuePenguin.com and shared exclusively with Reuters.
ValuePenguin is a data-mining website that also compares
insurance offerings.
For single women, "this provides a unique opportunity for
those considering a new LTC policy to buy one before the rate
increase goes into effect," Michael Kitces, partner and director
of research for Pinnacle Advisory Group in Columbia, Maryland,
recently wrote to his clients.
There is no single directory of state plans and prices to
find out if you're too late; if you are in the market for a
plan, just start getting quotes. Right now it is a patchwork -
even Genworth doesn't have approval for gender-based rates in 19
states. Not all firms have even filed for gender-based premiums
yet.
Nailing down a policy now won't protect you from future rate
increases, of course. According to Wu's review, states are
facing a slew of requests for increases from LTC insurance
companies that may have underestimated risks and mispriced their
policies. "They were expecting to pay out 60 cents for every
dollar they collected; they are paying out instead $1.50 to $2,"
Wu said.
He predicts the current wave of double-digit rate-increase
requests will be followed by another wave of double-digit
requests from the same companies. Speaking of one firm's filings
in Pennsylvania, he said it was asking for a 40 percent
increase. "By my calculations, they will need 120 percent to get
it where they want it to be," Wu said.
There are other concerns about long-term-care coverage.
Despite the big payouts insurers say they are making,
policyholders have had problems collecting their benefits when
they need them, especially on old policies from companies that
no longer sell new ones. And those insurers still trying to get
a handle on proper pricing are getting pickier about whom they
sell to. They are drawing blood, doing urinalysis tests and
rejecting applicants who have physical conditions such as high
blood pressure, according to Brian Gordon, president of MAGA.
If you still think you want such a policy, here's what to
consider:
- Decide whether you really need it. Long-term-care
insurance doesn't protect your health so much as it protects
your money. Full-time care can run $8,000 or more a month. If
you have no money, you will still get care, but you will get it
through the Medicaid system. LTC insurance is primarily aimed at
people who have enough money that they won't qualify for
Medicaid, but not so much that they could afford to pay out of
pocket for three to five years of care, and who want to leave
money to heirs. Practically speaking, that often comes down to
assets worth $150,000 to $500,000.
- Decide whether you can afford it. Look at the premiums and
think about whether you could pay them if they were double what
they are now - where they are headed, according to Wu. If you
would have to drop the policy after a rate increase like that,
consider not buying it in the first place. You can buy
reduced-rate coverage at work. (Disclosure: Genworth has
recently offered a plan to some employees at Thomson Reuters, my
employer.) But policyholders who leave their jobs and want to
keep their coverage in place will often face sharp rate hikes
when they do.
- Apply as a couple. If you are married or in a same-sex
domestic partnership, you should both apply for a shared plan at
the same time, Gordon recommended. A plan like that would let
you split the benefits any way you needed them but would cost
less than two single plans. A Genworth spokesman noted that when
a couple applies together, it's possible that one partner will
get coverage while the other will be rejected, but even in the
cases where it's only the woman who gets coverage, she still
will pay less than she would applying only for herself.
- Limit your benefits. Instead of paying for permanent
benefits, consider buying coverage for five years. That would
cover most typical long-term-care needs. Many states offer
partnership arrangements that allow participants to keep their
savings if they agree to buy five years of coverage and then
need more than that.