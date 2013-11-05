UPDATE 1-Stern Advice-How 401(k) lawsuits are bolstering your retirement plan

By Linda Stern
NEW YORK Nov 5 Jerome Schlichter, the St. Louis
attorney credited with literally making a federal case out of
401(k) fees, just filed his 14th class action against a company
he claims mismanaged its employees' retirement savings.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in
Massachusetts against Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co,
states that the firm "larded" its 401(k) program with overpriced
and inferior investments and engaged in "blatant self-dealing"
by making money selling its own services to the plan.
"We will defend vigorously against these baseless
allegations," Patricia Norris Lubold, a spokeswoman for
MassMutual, said in a statement emailed to Reuters. "We believe
the comprehensive retirement benefits we offer our participants
help them save toward a secure financial future."
Coming a year after new Labor Department rules requiring
employers to clearly disclose 401(k)fees to participants, the
case filed by the firm of Schlichter, Bogard and Denton is a
sign that retirement plan litigation isn't going away. It's also
a sign that employee-funded defined-contribution retirement
plans still are imperfect, despite improvements and increasing
attention from regulators and activists like Schlichter.
Mike Alfred, co-founder and chief executive officer of
Brightscope, a firm that collects and publishes data about
company retirement plans, says 401(k) fees have been coming down
for years, thanks to pressure from Schlichter.
"His impact has been humongous," Alfred said.
From 2009 to 2011, for example, fees have come down roughly
0.3 percentage points in small, medium and large plans, he said.
They've come down further than that since 2011, but final data
isn't in yet.
Still, not every employer has cut plan fees, and there are
issues beyond costs that remain of concern to 401(k)
participants and their advocates.
The costs and practices of 401(k) plans are important
consumer issues because the plans increasingly supplant
traditional employer-provided pensions. Workers use them to save
their own money for retirement, and employers who provide plans
have a fiduciary responsibility to offer good investment choices
to their workers.
"We continue to see excessive fees being paid, and we also
continue to see self-dealing," says Schlichter, who since filing
his first related case in 2006 has been awarded some $175
million in 401(k) fee litigation against seven companies
including Caterpillar Inc, General Dynamics Corp and Cigna Corp.
"We also see poor selection of funds in the plan from a
performance standpoint."
So watch that space - and watch your 401(k) plan for signs
of too many costs, too few choices or the feeling that you're
being pushed one way or another when you make decisions.
For 401(k) participants, the news does keep getting better.
Here's what the next wave of litigation should bring.
- Fees are likely to keep falling. If you work for a large
company, you should see average annual management fees for the
funds in your plan already below 0.5 percent - and they should
be headed lower. Smaller companies have to pay more for plan
management and the funds in their plans, so average fees are
higher, but they have fallen below 1 percent and should be
closer to 0.9 percent now, according to Brightscope data.
Remember that fees matter - an additional 1 percent fee
imposed over 35 years of investing would cut a 401(k) account by
28 percent because of compounding, the Labor Department has
estimated.
If you can't find low-fee funds within your plan, talk to
your boss or the person at your company charged with overseeing
the plan.
- Advice may improve. The Labor Department has stalled on
rules that would require retirement plan advisers to be
fiduciaries with the responsibility of putting the interests of
plan participants above their own. But plans already do have
fiduciaries - the employers who offer the plans to their workers
have legal responsibilities to those workers, and lawsuits like
the ones Schlichter files are making employers more conscious of
those they hire to choose investments for the plan and to advise
employees in the plans, says Alfred.
"The next issue may be the role of advisers in the small
plan market," says Sean Hanna, editor of The 401(k) Wire, a
trade publication that regularly puts Schlichter on its list of
biggest 401(k) influencers.
Those advisers choose the funds that are offered inside the
plans, but they also may be the ones presenting employees with
their options when it's time to retire or change jobs. That's an
issue that could be fraught with conflict as workers try to
decide whether to keep their money in their 401(k) or move it to
an outside firm like the one sending the advisers.
- Investment choices will change. They already have, as
401(k) plans now regularly offer low-cost index funds to
participants. But company sponsors (the employers) will be under
increasing pressure to get cheaper funds in their plans because
of the 401(k) fee litigation, says Alfred. That may result in
fewer actively managed mutual funds being on the menu and more
alternative products like exchange traded funds showing up in
retirement plans.
- You may find yourself really happy with your plan. The
biggest and best plans already offer low fees and matching
employer contributions to employees who might otherwise be lost
trying to plan and save for their retirements - and the matching
contributions are getting higher. Says Ed Ferrigno, vice
president of the Plan Sponsor Council of America, which is made
up of employers: "What really gets lost is that for probably
half of the plan participants out there, they are getting better
fees than they can get anywhere else. And that's before the
match, so it's a great deal."