Stern Advice: Munibond maniacs, beware

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 17 For almost a year now,
investors have been flinging money at municipal bonds like they
were $20 iPads.
In the week ending Oct. 10, U.S. munibond mutual funds had
their biggest week since April, with nearly $915 million in new
inflows, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
Individual investors bought 1.9 bonds for each one they sold.
Maybe those investors were attracted to the outsized returns
these traditionally "safe" investments have been delivering.
General and insured munibond mutual funds have had total returns
of 7.89 percent so far this year, compared with the 2.75 percent
total returns logged by Treasury funds, Lipper said. Last year
those same munifunds returned 11.29 percent to investors, while
the Treasury funds returned 7.11 percent.
But munibond experts aren't over the moon. They are looking
at city bankruptcies in California, downgrades and warnings from
ratings agencies such as Moody's Investors Service, and the
possibility that a healing economy will produce rising interest
rates, which will drive down bond prices. As the Jetson's dog
Astro would say, "Ruh roh!"
"Investors have missed the boat, they really have, but they
continue to pour money into the whole tax-free market," says
Marilyn Cohen, a money manager who specializes in bonds and has
a new book out with the troubling title, "Surviving the Bond
Bear Market: Bondland's Nuclear Winter."
New munibond investors "are going to be the last people in
the pool," she warned.
So, if you've never been a munibond buyer before, maybe this
isn't the best time to start. But if you're in a high tax
bracket, or you've already amassed a munibond portfolio and
you're getting nervous, read on for some protective advice.
-- Munibonds do convey tax advantages. Their interest
payments are exempt from federal income tax as well as state and
local taxes in the places where they are issued. That's why,
even though they typically yield less than Treasury bonds, they
can be worth it for high-bracket investors. Interest on Treasury
bills, notes and bonds are exempt from state taxes but not
federal taxes. And most recently and often during the last year
or so, munis have actually had higher yields than Treasuries.
Last week, 10-year Treasuries were yielding 1.659 percent while
10-year munis were yielding 1.88 percent, according to data
compiled by Robert W. Baird & Co.
Furthermore, muni interest will also be exempt from the new
2.3 percent Medicare surtax on investment income, due to hit
high earners starting in 2013. That means individuals earning
more than $200,000 ($250,000 for couples) have new reasons to
flock.
-- Many state, local and municipal budgets are troubled, but
not all. Most of the recently announced bankruptcies and
downgrades have been in California; Illinois localities also are
at risk, says Cohen. But Alan Schankel, head of fixed income
research and strategy at Janney Capital Markets, notes that the
bonds in question thus far are "not a huge amount in the context
of the $3.7 trillion munibond market."
That means Californians who have a lot invested in
triple-tax-free bonds might consider giving up some of the state
and local tax breaks and moving into bonds issued elsewhere. Of
course anyone buying individual bonds has to do due diligence
and study the particulars of the place they are buying bonds
from.
-- Some bonds are more equal than others. This isn't the
time to reach for yield and invest in specialized so-called
revenue bonds that are backed by specific projects, like, ahem,
a parking garage at Yankee Stadium that has been suffering a
cash shortage. Focus on general obligation bonds that
states/localities stand fully behind, even if their yields are
somewhat lower.
-- Use diversification strategies. Schankel tells investors
to ladder their individual bonds. That means spreading out their
maturities so that some of your bonds mature every year, for 10
years out. Whenever rates start to rise, you'll have some bonds
maturing every year that you can invest at higher rates.
Diversifying across municipalities also takes the portfolio
pressure off any one issuer.
You can accomplish much of that diversification by buying
into a munibond mutual fund instead of buying individual bonds.
When you do that you can get whacked when rates rise, because
your fund won't have a maturity date on which you can get your
initial investment back. But you will always have money coming
in that can be reinvested at higher rates.
"I'm not a fund advocate, but right now that might be the
lesser of all evils," says Cohen. "Look at exchange-traded funds
now instead of individual issues. That way, you can point, click
and get out in a hurry if you have to."
-- Other risks loom. Munibond investors may already know
they should keep an eye on rising interest rates and strapped
localities. There are more long-term risks that should be part
of the calculus, too. One of them is the big federal spending
cuts slated to go into effect early in 2013. They will hit
places like Virginia that have big defense industries
particularly hard, says Schankel, who notes that the state is
fairly wealthy and shouldn't have trouble paying its bills.
The second long-term risk might be such a long shot that
many investors will shrug it off: That is the risk that Congress
and the White House will work together in a bipartisan way (stop
laughing/crying) and reform the personal income tax system in a
way that results in lower income-tax rates. Should that happen,
the benefits conveyed by tax-free investments would shrink, and
their prices could be expected to fall accordingly. Watch that
space.