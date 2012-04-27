COLUMN-The general election's political calculations-Lawrence Summers

By Lawrence Summers
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27 Arithmetic done under
the constraints of politics is always suspect, and one should
always examine carefully the claims of those seeking votes. But
smart observers have learned to distinguish between the claims
of political candidates and their advisers on the one hand, and
proposals that have been evaluated by independent scorekeepers
like the Congressional Budget Office on the other.
This principle has never been better illustrated than by the
"budget analysis" put forward by Governor Romney's chief
economic adviser, Glenn Hubbard, in a recent Wall Street Journal
column. Hubbard constructs a budget plan he imagines that
President Obama might propose someday, engages in a set of his
own extrapolations and then makes a set of assertions about it.
He does not discuss President Obama's actual plan or how it has
been evaluated by the CBO. Nor does he invest his credibility in
defending the claims that Governor Romney has made regarding his
own fiscal plans - he simply states that, "Yes, President Obama
and Mitt Romney have budgets with competing visions. But
Governor Romney's budget makes tough choices ..." without
delving into the specifics or trade-offs that Romney's "tough
choices" entail.
President Obama put forward a plan earlier this year that
would reduce deficits by more than $4 trillion over the next
decade. It would bring discretionary spending to its lowest
levels since the 1960s. It includes $2.50 in spending cuts for
every $1 in additional revenue. It also asks everyone to pay
their fair share of taxes, repealing the Bush tax cuts for
families making more than $250,000, and closing loopholes and
shelters like preferences for private jets, hedge fund managers
and offshore investments.
The independent Congressional Budget Office confirms that it
would stabilize the debt as a share of the economy - thus
returning us to a tenable fiscal path. It would do that while
allowing increased investments in education, research and
infrastructure that are critical to stronger, shared economic
growth in the years to come. By focusing on building a strong
economy for the future, it expands the tax base and reduces
pressures for future tax increases.
But rather than criticize this approach, Hubbard ignores it
- and instead chooses to invent a set of assumptions that bear
no relationship to the president's actual policies. His figures
are not explained, but they apparently arbitrarily assume that
the president must raise taxes to pay for spending above a level
of Hubbard's choosing.
Rather than filling imaginary gaps in the president's
budget, which has been spelled out in sufficient detail to
permit evaluation by independent experts, Professor Hubbard
should perhaps fill in some of the many gaps in Romney's plans.
Start with his tax plan. The Romney campaign has been very
clear about what he is promising: $5 trillion in tax cuts on top
of extending the Bush tax cuts, with those benefits heavily
weighted toward the country's wealthiest taxpayers. Romney
claims to pay for this plan by ending tax shelters, principally
for the wealthy, but he hasn't specified a single tax break that
he would close. Romney himself has acknowledged the lack of
details in his plan, stating in reference to his tax plan that
"frankly, it can't be scored." I have been party for many years
to searches for "high-income tax shelters" than can feasibly be
closed. I know of no reputable expert in either political party
who would find that there is anything even approaching $5
trillion in potential revenue to be generated from this source.
Romney has also proposed a massive defense buildup, even
while he says he will cut spending deeply enough to balance the
budget. I think it's clear why he won't tell voters which cuts
he would make: because in the past, disclosing his planned
budget cuts was politically damaging.
We have seen this movie before. When President Clinton left
the White House, our country was paying down its debt on a
substantial scale. I was privileged as secretary of the Treasury
to be buying back federal debt. President George W. Bush
campaigned on a program of tax cuts supported by economic
advisers not subject to the rigors of official budget
scorekeeping. The results - trillions of dollars of budget
deficits - speak for themselves.
This is a very consequential election. As we continue to
recover from the largest economic crisis in generations, we face
a continuing need to strengthen the job market, address large
fiscal challenges and build an economy that is based on
sustainable, shared economic growth. Voters should have a chance
to choose between clear alternatives. President Obama -
consistent with his obligations as president - has laid out a
multiyear budget embodying his vision for the future, and it has
been evaluated by independent experts. It is time for Romney to
do the same.