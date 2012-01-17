5 reasons to invest in 2012

Jan 17 If you want to be optimistic about
investing this year - and there are plenty of reasons to be -
you need to understand the tale of two economies.
One narrative is the recovering U.S. economy: Robust
corporate profits, increased manufacturing, slightly more
hiring and continued global demand. The other story tells of a
hobbled euro zone, a possible slowdown in China and the
prolonged misery of the U.S. housing market.
Which tale do you choose to believe? I'm loath to forecast
which scenario will dominate because both will play out in
varying degrees. The euro zone downgrades last week() are certainly going to
reverberate in the markets, so if you're over-exposed to
European debt and stocks, pare back. In any case, you should be
upgrading your portfolio to grab growth and income while
reducing risk.
Keep in mind that my observations are not predictions and
based on my Totally Oscillating Algorithmic Sentiment Trends
(TOAST) strategy. That is, things change quickly and you need
to figure out how much money you can afford to lose in an
ever-volatile market. Here are some trends worth noting:
1. HOUSING
Housing will still be hurting, but could be jump-started.
While Ingo Winzer's National Economic Outlook
() is generally optimistic,
he doesn't see a U.S. housing rebound. "The evidence is now
pretty clear that a sustained economic recovery is underway,
although housing markets won't feel much benefit until next
year," Winzer writes.
He sees rough patches where there's poor local economic
health in Atlanta, North New Jersey, Fresno, Indianapolis,
Kansas City and Philadelphia. This could change if the White
House, the Fed and banks allow widespread refinancings or
principal writedowns for underwater homeowners or those in
foreclosure. Mortgage rates are still at generational
lows.
2. STOCKS SHOWING A BUY SIGNAL.
The Leuthold Group's ()
reading of the Dow Theory indicators shows a "new bullish
reading on their major trend index," according to the firm's
latest newsletter. But don't buy stocks from the leading
sectors of last year. In what Leuthold calls the "Bridesmaid"
strategy, buy stocks from the second-best performing sector of
2011: Consumer staples.
That makes sense if the U.S. stays in rebound mode. From
1991 through 2011, Leuthold claims their strategy produced a
13.4 percent annualized return, compared to 8.8 percent for
holding the S&P 500 Index. Some ETFs to consider include
Vanguard Consumer Staples and SPDR Consumer Staples
Select .
3. RETURN OF LARGE-COMPANY STOCKS.
If the rebound scenario is valid, you'll want to be in
dividend-paying blue chips. Reports Standard & Poor's
Marketscope, "within the growth sector, we think stocks
categorized as large-cap growth are more likely to benefit from
an improving global economy with less volatility than smaller
or mid-cap stocks." The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF is a
good place to start.
4. SOME INFLATION IS HELPFUL.
Money manager Michael Gayed of Pension Partners, LLC, says
he's optimistic "because the initial start to the year is
signaling inflation expectations are returning, which is a
favorable environment for stocks." While a little inflation
helps stocks, keep an eye on the larger inflation picture,
which hurts bonds.
5. WATCH ENERGY AND COMMODITIES PRICES.
If you want to adopt an ambitious global view, then the
return of growth will trigger more buying of energy,
agricultural commodities and metals. Dennis Gartman, a trader
who publishes the Gartman Letter
(), says the turnaround
scenario favors grains, soybeans, cotton and oil. Speaking at
the Executive Club of Chicago on January 12, he says he's
bearish on the Euro and insisted "the U.S. dollar will remain
the world's reserve currency." The Powershares DB Commodity
Index Tracking Fund gives you broad exposure and
provides an inflation hedge.
No yearly outlook, however, would be complete without some
wildcard scenarios. There's still a U.S. election coming up,
Congress has yet to resolve its debt ceiling/deficit cutting
debate and it's unclear how, or if, a European slowdown will
impact the U.S. and China. The Iranian government is also
threatening to shut down the vital Strait of Hormuz, a major
conduit for Middle-East oil.
If you can ignore the headlines - that's my advice - focus
on risk-budgeting in your portfolio. Look carefully at your
exposure to Europe, U.S. stocks, bonds and commodities. Are you
insulated from another meltdown? That way, forecasts won't
matter because you won't need to monitor the markets daily.
Predictions are not the same thing as preparation.
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.