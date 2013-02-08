COLUMN-Battling the unknowns of currency devaluation

By John Wasik
CHICAGO Feb 8 Owning a truly globalized
portfolio means investing in both developed and emerging
markets, but figuring out the right mix gets complicated when
you consider currency risk.
In just the past few weeks, a new Japanese stimulus policy
that has been easing the relative value of the yen is the latest
thing upsetting global trade.
More countries may soon get into the currency devaluation
game, too. The Bank of England, in trying to avert another
recession, may adopt U.S. Federal Reserve-style quantitative
easing policy moves to jump-start the British economy. The pound
has already fallen some 3 percent against the dollar in 2013 in
anticipation of that move, according to BMO Private Bank.
It is too early to tell how currency battles will play out
at a time when slow growth is forecast for most developed
countries. The United States is struggling to revive employment.
Japan is trying to climb out of a slump that has lasted more
than a decade. The euro zone, mired in austerity measures, still
faces high unemployment.
If you have investments in any of these countries, through
country-oriented or trade-specific funds, your returns will
depend on how your funds are denominated. If your portfolio is
concentrated in U.S. dollar-earning companies, it could lose
some value due to exchange rate shifts, while the yen- and
pound-denominated stocks could rise in value.
An example of how this plays out is the tug-of-war by the
United States, South Korea and Japan over manufacturing. In the
last five years, foreign-owned companies have stimulated
manufacturing growth in the United States, which has become more
attractive because of a Fed-weakened dollar and recovering
demand.
South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co is
investing $4 billion to boost production at a semiconductor
plant in Texas. Honda Motor Co LTD and Toyota Motor
Corp have shifted production from Japan to the United
States. Part of the reason is that the dollar has been weakening
against the Japanese yen and the South Korean won.
Japan, for one, wants some of this back. With the arrival of
the nation's new growth-focused government, a currency
devaluation policy might shift more manufacturing back home.
According to BMO Private Bank, a new anti-deflation policy
has already resulted in a lower yen and higher Japanese stock
prices. The yen has declined some 30 percent against the euro in
the last 90 days. The Japanese stock market rose 3.7 percent in
last month alone, reports S&P Capital IQ.
HOW TO HEDGE
One way to play foreign exchange battles is to invest in the
currencies of strong economies. Every portfolio needs a degree
of currency diversification, and some countries can provide a
hedge against falling dollar or euro valuations.
Consider the CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust,
which tracks the price of the Aussie dollar and is up 9 percent
for the three years through Jan. 30. Also consider the
CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, which takes a
similar strategy and is up 2.4 percent for the period.
Why Australia and Canada? Both are resource-rich and major
trading partners with China, which is a big buyer of coal,
aluminum, gas, wheat and iron ore. Because they also have
relatively healthy economies with low debt, they should do well
if emerging markets continue to outpace the developed world in
growth.
Overall, though, it often makes more sense to hedge currency
fluctuation by placing a steady percentage of your portfolio in
emerging markets, because currency battles are difficult to
follow.
Stock markets in the largest developing countries stayed in
rebound mode in January, continuing a trend that began last year
after they had lost ground in 2011.
Chinese stocks, as tracked by the iShares FTSE China 25
Index fund, climbed 19 percent last year after losing 17
percent in 2011.
Indian stocks in the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
gained 25 percent in 2012 after losing 40 percent the previous
year. The Market Vectors Russia Fund rose 15 percent
last year, compared with a 28 percent loss in 2011. The Mexican
stock market, as measured by the IPC Index, rose 18
percent last year after a nearly 4 percent dip in 2011.
By comparison, Japan's Nikkei Index is up 7.3
percent so far this year. While that is a healthy short-term
jump, the index is still down more than 25 percent from its
five-year high set in 2008.
If North American economies keep recovering and the euro
zone can eke out some growth, the emerging markets will keep
benefiting, too.
STANDOUT FUNDS
Several large exchange-traded funds invest in emerging
markets, and they will give you some currency-hedging ability
because foreign stocks are denominated in local currencies.
Three stand out:
1. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF holds
a sampling of stocks from Asia and South America. Its largest
holding at the end of last year was Samsung Electronics, and
almost one quarter of its portfolio was in financial services.
It rose 19 percent last year.
2. The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund
is another option, only with a focus on
dividend-producing stocks. It was up 6.6 percent for the year
ended Jan. 30.
3. The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, which
rose 19 percent last year, is similar to the iShares fund, but
linked to a slightly different index. The major difference
between the funds is that Vanguard's annual expense ratio is
significantly lower - 0.20 percent - than iShares' 0.69 percent.
When crafting a diversification strategy, do not forget that
globalization has a dark side. If the U.S. economy shrinks due
to massive budget cuts or a slowdown, or there are more potholes
in the road to European recovery, emerging markets will suffer.