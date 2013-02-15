YOUR MONEY-Obama gives green energy funds a jump-start

By John Wasik
CHICAGO Feb 15 In the wake of yet another
monster storm in the Northeastern U.S., we are once again
reminded of the need to address climate change, which is like a
Grendel that keeps coming out of its cave to ravage us with
increasingly violent weather.
The President outlined new initiatives on climate change in
the State of the Union address on Tuesday. If they gain traction
in Washington, it will give a boost to stocks and
exchange-traded funds that invest in alternative energy and
global warming solutions.
"If Congress won't act soon to protect future generations, I
will," President Obama said. "I will direct my Cabinet to come
up with executive actions we can take, now and in the future, to
reduce pollution, prepare our communities for the consequences
of climate change, and speed the transition to more sustainable
sources of energy,"
It is difficult to say how these proposals, which have been
bandied about Washington for years, will make it through a
Congress more focused on fiscal issues and spending cuts. Yet
even a modest increase in funding for alternative energy or a
cap-and-trade carbon emissions program can revive a beleaguered
sector. Here are some of the funds and stocks that will benefit:
CLEAN ENERGY FUNDS
The clean energy sector, which has been lagging because of
uncertainty over public investment and tax credits for
alternative energy in the U.S., is due for a turnaround. A
proposed "energy security trust" may provide the funding for
these ventures because it will "use some of our oil and gas
revenues to drive new research and technology to shift our cars
and trucks off oil for good," President Obama said.
The PowerShares WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (, one of
the largest funds by assets in this sector, is down 21 percent
over the past three years and off 26 percent over the past five
through Jan. 30. Its holdings include the solar-energy company
Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd and Gentherm Inc,
which makes alternative heating and precision climate control
equipment, among other devices. The fund has returned 3 percent
through Jan. 30. It could benefit from increased investment in
clean energy.
INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS
Another outgrowth of green energy will be smart- and
micro-grids. As witnessed by the devastation of superstorm
Sandy, it may no longer make sense to string exterior wires from
pole to pole from a central power source. When energy
infrastructure is being upgraded - and it badly needs it in the
U.S. - it makes sense to make it more efficient and greener as
well.
One leading energy infrastructure-focused fund is the
PowerShares Cleantech portfolio, which holds companies
like Schneider Electric SA, the German energy
management company; and BorgWarner Inc, which makes
fuel-efficient powertrain systems.
The portfolio also holds Siemens AG, the German
technology company, which has an international energy division.
It was singled out by President Obama in his speech, who said
the company's American division might add jobs if the U.S.
upgrades its infrastructure. As a giant in energy systems,
Siemens, along with its U.S. competitor General Electric Co
, would likely see contracts emerging from grid
improvements.
GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Since no one company or country will corner the market on
clean-tech solutions, it is also useful to invest in diversified
global portfolios. The Pax World Global Environmental Markets
fund holds companies like China Everbright
International Ltd and Johnson Controls Inc.
Hong Kong-based China Everbright focuses on environmental
protection and alternative energy technologies such as
waste-to-energy and biomass. Johnson Controls focuses on
sustainable energy solutions such as batteries and building
efficiency. The fund is already seeing an uptick - rising 19
percent last year. It could extend its gains if the broad
clean-energy sector gains attention.
At the very least, sustainable capitalism and adopting a
paradigm for change is the larger goal here, not just
alternative energy. As former vice president Al Gore remarked in
a speech on Feb. 8 at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, a
comprehensive approach will require more than just new energy
standards and technology, it will demand a "global mind" that's
committed to long-range solutions and not political and economic
"short-termism."
As it stands now, we are paying an ever-steeper price for
climate change. If we don't make investments in a comprehensive
suite of solutions, the cost of inaction will only compound.