COLUMN-Ignore the market surge, be true to yourself

Bankrate.com also has a useful tool ().
The Yahoo tool, for example, asks you about upcoming major
expenditures, time horizons, income, age and investment risk
profile. Since it's geared toward behavior and not absolute
numbers and market predictions, it tends to focus more on your
psychology. Very few people are good at market forecasts, nor
should they be.
Based on what you tell these calculators, they will give you
a thumbnail asset allocation. Here's a sample based on my
inputs:
* 50 percent stocks, with 15 percent in large-company value,
10 percent in large-company growth, 10 percent in
small/mid-sized companies, 15 percent in non-U.S. stocks.
* 45 percent in fixed income, with 25 percent in U.S. bonds
and 20 percent in international bonds.
* 5 percent cash in a money-market fund.
Of course, this pretty much reflects my age (54) and how
I've invested my family's portfolio. You have to adjust the
percentages to your situation. It's a fairly conservative mix.
I'd like to see more of an allocation to treasury-indexed
securities and commodities for inflation
protection. I've done that in our portfolio, although you
probably won't get this kind of advice from a generic,
off-the-shelf tool.
FILLING IN THE PIE
Wait, you're not done yet. At this point, all you have is
the crust and shell of the pie and what it might look like. You
need to fill it with something. You can easily create your mix
with passive, low-cost exchange-traded or mutual funds. Sites
likeorcan help with individual portfolios.
With these pre-packaged portfolios, you can take as much or
as little risk as you want. Don't forget to do some
retirement-income estimates as well. There is a plethora of
calculators, on every mutual fund and brokerage-firm site.
For even greater customization, you should talk with
fiduciary advisers such as certified financial planners,
registered investment advisers or chartered financial analysts.
Even certified public accountants designated as personal
financial specialists can help you craft a personalized plan.
These are the kind of professionals you need to consult if your
needs are complex and you also need tax, estate and
college-planning advice.
Having invoked Polonius's famous line, I caution you to do
what he says and not what he does. Do your homework. Spell out
your dreams and fears. Don't act on impulse just because the
market is surging. Invest based on the way you live, not what
Wall Street tells you to do. Don't follow your gut; look at
long-term returns.
In other words, don't stand behind a curtain waiting to hear
what you want to hear and end up getting skewered. You don't
have to be a bit player in a tragedy involving your money and
future.