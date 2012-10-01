COLUMN-You can count on new burst of infrastructure spending

By John Wasik
CHICAGO Oct 1 As global economies from Beijing
to Berlin struggle to keep their heads above water, a new wave
of stimulus spending is under way. Given that infrastructure
spending is almost always a function of population growth -
which does not seem to be slowing down in emerging markets -
this is a potent trend if you are a long-term investor.
While any nascent U.S. plan depends upon the outcome of the
November election, the agenda for other countries is full speed
ahead. The Chinese government recently announced new program of
$1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) in infrastructure spending - its
second major wave since 2008. And while most of Europe is still
in a swoon, alternative energy is a big part of the
infrastructure boom in Germany and Japan, where nuclear power is
being ratcheted down. That means more solar panels, wind farms,
biofuels and digital grid installations.
Developing countries also are surging ahead with
infrastructure spending. India, Brazil and other nations are
investing in electrical transmission systems, roads and
telecommunications. It is estimated that "investment
requirements in electricity transmission and distribution are
expected to double through to 2025-30, road construction to
almost double and to increase by almost 50 percent in the water
supply and treatment sector," according to the Organization for
Economic Co-Operation and Development.
This long-term, global building boom translates into more
business for steelmakers, electrical equipment/telecom
manufacturers, road builders and public works systems and
engineering firms.
In the United States, infrastructure spending has been going
on as part of President Barack Obama's 2009 stimulus package -
although that money has been mostly spent - and more recently
included in a transportation bill. Although Congress has been
reluctant to green-light another major stimulus plan, if Obama
wins a second term, he is promising increased spending.
"I'll use the money we're no longer spending on war to pay
down our debt and put more people back to work - rebuilding
roads and bridges; schools and runways," Obama said in his
nomination speech at the Democratic National Convention on Sept.
6.
Unlike China, which is investing in new ports, high-speed
rail and entire cities, the American plan would focus on fixing
crumbling bridges, roads and public education facilities - and
it may go forward with bipartisan support.
WHERE TO PUT YOUR MONEY
The most specialized play in infrastructure is in
alternative energy, or so-called clean-tech stocks that focus on
renewable power production. Included in this group are giant
companies that make power transmission equipment for building or
updating electrical grids including Siemens AG and
ABB Ltd. The PowerShares Cleantech ETF holds
companies like these, which gives you a stake in the worldwide
shift to greener power sources.
If you are favoring specific countries, then a specialized
exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the EGShares China
Infrastructure fund is one consideration. The fund
holds major companies such as China Telecom Corp Ltd,
China Railway Group Ltd and China Oilfield Services
Ltd, which are part of an index of Chinese
infrastructure stocks. Like most emerging-market funds, this
ETF carries currency and political risk.
Another single-country play is the EGShares Brazil
Infrastructure ETF, which is most heavily weighted
toward utilities and industrial companies. Also consider the
India Infrastructure fund.
For more global coverage, consider the iShares S&P Emerging
Markets Infrastructure Index fund, in which electrical
utilities and industrials again dominate. But the managers give
you an index-based sampling of Chinese, Korean and Brazilian
companies.
An even broader selection of infrastructure companies is
found in the iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index ETF
, which invests in the United States, Canada, Germany and
other countries. It is a much more diverse mix that includes
mainstream utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric Corp
and international shipping firms such as Cosco Pacific Ltd
.
Better yet, increase your exposure to a wide basket of
international stocks through an index fund that represents
global companies. That way, you will reap returns from every
industry in a variety of countries. For that purpose, you would
need a fund like the iShares MSCI ACWI Index fund,
which tracks an all-country world index of more than 9,000
stocks.
Since all of these investments are long-term in nature -
hold them over years, not months - it will take some time before
you see significant returns. Many of the sector funds have had
disappointing results in the past year because big money
managers have shifted away from utilities, which have dominated
many of the portfolios I have mentioned.