COLUMN-Will rising rates bring rising stocks?

By John Wasik
CHICAGO Aug 13 For years, the conventional
wisdom has been that rising interest rates are no friend of the
stock market. A combination of higher costs of borrowing and
potential inflation can be a one-two punch for companies and
consumers.
But rising rates and stock prices happen more often than
investors know, and they can herald brighter economic fortunes
in the short term. There are ways to invest in both without
getting burned.
This duet has had some off-key news of late because of fears
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will curtail its bond-buying
program: Bond yields have been rising over the past few months,
which depresses bond prices. This has caused a minor shock to
income-oriented investors.
The 30-year bond yield has risen from 2.7 percent in June
2012 to around 3.6 percent recently, according to the Federal
Reserve. This increase of more than 33 percent hurts those who
are not holding bonds to maturity or who invested in
long-maturity bond funds.
For example, falling bond prices have driven the
plain-vanilla, diversified Vanguard Total Bond Market
Exchange-Traded Fund down 2.5 percent in the three
months ended on Monday and more than 2 percent year to date,
negating its 2 percent yield. The fund tracks an index of most
U.S. bonds and charges 0.10 percent annually for management
expenses.
This year has been a brighter one for stocks. Rising rates
have not put much of a damper on U.S. shares. The Schwab U.S.
Broad-Market ETF stock fund has gained about 25
percent, slightly beating the nearly 23 percent run-up of the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index. The fund charges 0.04
percent annually to hold most U.S. stocks.
THE LONG-TERM VIEW
Let's assume that this year is quirky because investors are
worried that the Fed will soon put the brakes on its easing
program but are still sanguine about stocks as the economy
continues to grow slowly. Then higher rates will not necessarily
put the kibosh on the stock market rally.
Stock prices and bond yields have risen in lockstep a dozen
times during the last 60 years, according to Minneapolis-based
research firm Leuthold Group. Even when rates have risen during
an inflationary period - up 5 percent from March 1978 through
November 1980 - stocks rose. In that period alone, the S&P 500
advanced 60 percent.
Overall, bond yields gained an average 1.69 percentage
points during the six decades Leuthold studied, while stock
prices rose 35 percent. In the most recent bull run, bond yields
jumped more than a percentage point, and stocks rose 17 percent
through July 5.
If there is a takeaway from the relationship between stock
and bond prices, it is that at a certain point investors cease
to become optimistic about an improving economy, a crisis
strikes or the stock market becomes irrationally exuberant.
Although it is nearly impossible to predict when cycles end,
holding a mix of stocks and bonds is still a rational move.
Does this mean that a balanced mutual fund makes the most
amount of sense in a "tandem rise" environment?
The Vanguard Balanced Index Fund, which holds a
mix of 57 percent stocks and 38 percent bonds, has gained 13.6
percent so far this year. It charges 0.24 percent annually for
management.
While that is a convenient vehicle for risk-averse
investors, separate exchange-traded stock and bond funds offer
higher returns. A better approach for long-term investors is to
hold individual funds like the Schwab stock and Vanguard bond
ETFs mentioned here.