COLUMN-Bugged out on gold? Try REITs instead

By John Wasik
CHICAGO, April 22 In the wake of a dramatic gold
sell-off over the last two weeks, investors are looking for
other ways to hedge against inflation.
They are realizing that the metal is a false prophet of the
hyperinflation that gold bugs have been expecting since 2008.
It's clear at this point that the scenario probably won't
materialize in the immediate future. Assets of the SPDR Gold
Trust, the leading gold bullion exchange-traded fund,
have dipped to the lowest level since 2010 on a wave of
redemptions.
Gold, which on Monday traded $100 over a two-year low of
$1,321 on April 16, is also proving not to be a safe haven from
global economic woes. The metal was supposed to be a defensive
shadow currency in a world going to hell, but it turns out to be
highly volatile as well.
The latest massive gold selling was initially ignited by the
prospect of slowing Chinese and American economies, fears about
the euro and dollar, and banking turmoil in Cyprus.
WORTHY ALTERNATIVE
Investors looking for inflation protection, income and
appreciation should instead consider real estate investment
trusts (REITs) as worthy alternatives. The lion's share of
nervous investor attention has been focused on gold, and few see
REITs as a perennial retirement fund holding or
inflation-fighter.
REITs, which invest in mortgages and properties from
shopping malls to office buildings to multi-family units, are
also hedges against inflation because property owners can raise
rents when the economy heats up. They are a superior investment
to gold because they also offer income and benefit from an
improving real estate market.
If you've allocated 5 percent or more to gold, consider
shifting it to REITs. If you already own REITs and gold, you
should consider increasing your REIT holdings and reducing your
gold stake, although REITs should make up no more than 10
percent to 15 percent of your total portfolio.
Here are some reasons why REITs' robust performance may
continue:
* Unlike gold bullion, which doesn't pay a dividend and
derives its value from collective fear of currency and economic
declines, REITs pay generous dividends based on property rents
and mortgages. Last year, equity REITs yielded 3.5 percent on
average, which is more than three times what you could find in a
savings instrument.
* As publicly traded companies that own real estate and
mortgage portfolios, REITs make sense for income-oriented
investors seeking capital appreciation. By law, they must pay
out at least 90 percent of taxable income to shareholders in the
form of dividends, so they offer robust yields.
* Supplies of housing are still tight, so REITs invest
conservatively and don't overbuild the way residential builders
have done during bubble years. An expanding economy keeps demand
high; the supply of buildings is still in catch-up mode.
* Financing costs for mortgages will remain low at least in
the short term. Unless the Federal Reserve changes its policy,
the central bank will keep interest rates near zero until 2014.
This is always positive for commercial real estate, which lowers
acquisition and financing costs.
* Industries need more space. The rising tide of economic
growth allows manufacturers and light industry to expand, so
they rent more space. Industrial REITs were among the best
performers last year, up more than 31 percent.
THE PROOF IN NUMBERS
Performance has been steady: The REITs sector beat the S&P
500 index last year, returning 20 percent, compared with the
S&P's 16 percent gain (with dividends invested), according to
REIT.com, the website for the National Association of Real
Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).
In the first quarter, the FTSE All-REIT Index returned 9
percent, compared with 10.6 percent for the S&P 500, and a
negative 5 percent for the SPDR Gold Trust.
The best way to own REITs is through indexed exchange-traded
funds like the Vanguard REIT ETF or the Schwab U.S. REIT
ETF. Both funds own a broad array of REITs that hold
retail, office, storage, industrial and residential properties.
I hold the Vanguard fund in my 401(k).
The Vanguard fund gained nearly 18 percent last year and is
up 13 percent year to date through April 19. The Schwab fund
rose 17 percent last year and is up 12 percent since the
beginning of the year.
Ideally, any REIT fund you choose should be diversified
across sectors and regions. The Vanguard fund is favored by
Neena Mishra, director of ETF Research for Zacks Investment
Research in Chicago, for its "diversification, low cost and
liquidity." The fund holds REITs that invest in residential,
commercial, office, storage and healthcare properties.
Wild cards that could slow REIT returns are rising interest
rates or a prolonged economic slowdown. Yet if you're looking
for income accompanied by appreciation in a slow-growth
environment, REITs as a small percentage of your portfolio are a
good choice to offset the sagging returns of other income
investments.