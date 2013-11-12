COLUMN-Smart-beta stock ETFs focus on fundamentals

By John Wasik
CHICAGO Nov 12 Holding stocks in a passive
index fund as a core portfolio holding has generally been a
rock-solid idea. You can own nearly the entire market at a low
cost and not get snagged in market timing errors.
Yet most index funds are capitalization-weighted, meaning
they hold the most popular stocks by market value. That could
lead to owning the most overpriced stocks, which may incur more
downside risk when the market heads south.
A better alternative could be to own "smart-beta" funds.
While still built on indexes, the stocks within these baskets
are often picked for their cash flow, book value, dividends and
sales. That means instead of picking all of the potentially
over-valued stocks that have won the market's latest beauty
contest, more fundamental measures are applied.
Generally, smart-beta funds emphasize large stocks with
healthy dividends that may not be everyone's favorite at the
moment. Their portfolios may include a healthy dose of older,
defensive and dividend-rich companies in manufacturing,
utilities, healthcare and financial services.
The strategy behind smart-beta funds also leans toward
fundamental indexing that relies on identifying the
most-consistent companies year after year in terms of top-line
sales growth and cash flow.
One such fund, the PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 Index ETF
, tracks an index of 1,000 stocks chosen for such
fundamentals. It includes name brands like ExxonMobil Corp.
, Bank of America Corp. and General Electric Co
.
These old-line firms are not exactly high-tech or IPO
darlings that dominate the news, but they do have steady cash
flow and dividends. Their prices might hold up better in a
downturn.
The RAFI fund, which charges 0.39 percent for annual
expenses, has one other distinction: In a year that has favored
mega-caps, it has outperformed the S&P 500 Index. The fund is up
more than 35 percent for the year through Nov. 8, compared with
31 percent for the S&P Index.
While this has generally been a good year for big U.S.
stocks, the longer-term outperformance of the RAFI fund is still
robust. Its annualized return exceeds 20 percent over the past
five years, compared with 16 percent for the S&P Index.
Although there's no guarantee that the fundamental approach
or smart-beta advantage will hold up over longer periods of
time, it's worthwhile noting that not all smart-beta funds do as
well.
The PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF employs
a slightly different strategy than the RAFI fund. It's up 23
percent, compared with the S&P's 31 percent over the annual
period through Nov. 8. The fund charges 0.25 percent annually.
Keep in mind that smart-beta funds are more expensive than
standard S&P index funds and may not always hold an edge.
For a basic cap-weighted index fund like the SPDR S&P 500
fund, for example, you'd pay 0.09 percent annually.
That's less than a quarter of the cost of the RAFI fund.
The theory that a fundamental or low-volatility fund might
shield you from stock-market risk may not be entirely valid,
either.
The RAFI fund lost nearly 40 percent of its value in 2008,
compared with 37 percent for the S&P 500. Its five-year standard
deviation, a volatility measure, is nearly 20, compared with 16
for the S&P 500.
LOOKING DOWN THE ROAD
Will these returns continue? Although nothing fundamentally
has changed in the economy of late - there's still a sluggish
recovery in place - you'll still need to keep an eye on Federal
Reserve policy.
If the Fed maintains its stimulus, it will continue to favor
stocks, particularly large companies. Should it pull back the
reins of its bond-buying program, stocks could retreat.
Corporate earnings also need to stay on an upward course.
"If equities are going to sustain a move to the upside,"
writes Bob Doll, chief equity strategist for Nuveen Investments
in his weekly newsletter, "we believe earnings must assume a
leading role. More specifically, earnings and revenues need to
advance, given that profit margins are pushing the bounds of
sustainability."
As a way to buy and hold stocks, though, smart-beta funds
may be a good vehicle for those who need long-term stock
exposure. These portfolios represent some of the most durable
companies in the world - and they pay steady dividends. While
there is no perfect way to capture the upward momentum of
growing dividends and profits, smart-beta funds may prove to be
a reliable core holding.