COLUMN-Even with possible Fed easing, time to rethink bonds

By John Wasik
CHICAGO Aug 24 With the Federal Reserve saying
it may ease rates again "fairly soon" if the economy doesn't
improve, a third round of bond buying is possible to provide a
broad-based economic stimulus.
Over the past few years, U.S. Treasuries have provided a
safe haven from all sorts of turmoil, from worries about a euro
zone collapse to U.S. stock market fears.
Still, you need to gauge the kind of risk your portfolio
faces from holding bonds.
My stomach gets queasy when I see phrases pop up in
analysts' reports in reference to bonds, like "asymmetric risk,"
by which they mean the risks may outweigh the prospects of
future gains. Is the bull run over for bonds?
The Fed has been using its Atlas-sized lever to keep rates
down. It's employed its biggest tool to buy Treasury bonds to
boost the economy's sputtering engine, although this has done
little for employment and almost nothing to resolve the housing
crisis. Nevertheless, you won't get much of an argument that the
Fed is keeping rates artificially low. The economy's been in a
Fed-induced coma since 2008 in attempt to revive it - or so the
logic goes from the central bank.
Eventually, it will be time to head for cover since rising
rates depress bond prices.
Take the analysis of Brent Schutte, a market strategist with
Harris Private Bank in Chicago, as an example. Worried by both
the short- and long-term consequences of the U.S. budget deficit
and debt load, he thinks the "unfortunate reality" is that
Treasuries are overvalued. In a recent market report, he
contends that risks are "heavily skewed toward the downside in
the Treasury market."
To prove his point, he measured the inverse relationship
between interest rates and bond returns. The math goes something
like this: Let's say inflation comes back or the economy heats
up in a significant way and grows by 4 percent or more. If
yields hit 4.5 percent for a 10-year Treasury note, your
cumulative return for a bond maturing Feb. 15, 2013 is a
negative 20 percent. As of Aug. 23, 10-year note yielded just
under 1.7 percent.
While Schutte's example may be an extreme case in a feeble
economy, his cautions are worth noting. The more likely scenario
is further Fed easing if the meager growth in employment, sour
housing market and the threat of a global slowdown persist,
according to Fed report released on Aug. 22. Jobless claims rose
slightly last week while manufacturing remains sluggish.
If the Fed triggers another round of stimulus - sending
yields south again - you could still make a little money if
you're trading bonds, although Schutte says it's unlikely. The
same bond dropping to a 0.1-percent yield would net a gain of
16.2 percent, he figures.
WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS
You can regard the bond market's future in one of two ways.
If you're a risk-conscious individual investor trading bonds,
the safer route is to shorten your maturities to lower risk. If
you just use Treasury bonds as safe havens or cash equivalents,
then hold them to maturity.
One prudent shift - if the bond market is beginning to give
you palpitations - is to shift holdings from Treasuries to
money-market accounts. The most secure are those that are
federally insured and offered by banks. They also track
short-term interest rates closely without loss of principal.
Short-term bond funds are also worth a look, but make sure
that the average maturity of the bonds in the portfolios is
under three years. One key measure of risk that you should
monitor is duration. This is how much the portfolio will lose if
interest rates rise 1 percent.
The average duration of the Vanguard Short-Term bond ETF
, for example, is 2.7 years. The fund tracks the Barclays
1-5-year government/credit float index, meaning that more than
70 percent of the portfolio is invested in U.S. Treasury or
Agency bonds.
When choosing a short-term bond fund, it's important to note
some of the subtle differences. They are not all alike. The
high-profile PIMCO Low-Duration fund, run by
mega-manager Bill Gross, takes slightly more risk than its peers
according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, by investing in
high-yield and foreign-denominated securities.
The PIMCO fund's expenses are on the high side with a more
than 400 percent turnover (which is how much the portfolio is
bought and sold over a year) and a 0.75-percent annual expense
ratio. In contrast, the Vanguard fund only charges 0.11 percent.
Since you're unlikely to get more than 4 percent total return in
a short-term bond fund this year, expenses loom large.
Even more important than guessing what the Fed and bond
market will do in coming months is to know how a short-term bond
fund fits into your portfolio. For my family needs, I use it as
a back-stop to my cash savings, which I mostly keep in checking
and money-market funds to pay monthly bills, taxes, insurance
and some emergency expenses.
I only tap my short-term bond fund for extended cash
crunches such as big, unreimbursed medical expenses and major
home repairs. I dipped into this fund in 2010 during a family
health crisis and have since replenished it.
Short-bond funds are certainly no replacement for a
100-percent guaranteed vehicle like a FDIC-insured account, but
it could be used to boost yield - as long as you understand your
principal is still at risk.