COLUMN-Investing in longer, hotter summers

By John Wasik
CHICAGO Aug 30 As the global climate
increasingly provides the setting for a sweltering Tennessee
Williams tragedy, the best way to invest for the future may be
in two unglamorous industries: Natural gas and electric
utilities.
Long-term demand for both looks promising. If global warming
proves to be a long-term trend, as many scientists predict,
utilities will be good buy-and-hold candidates. They have
traditionally paid healthy dividends.
Even if you don't consider the record heat, devastating
storms and wildfires as harbingers of things to come, it's clear
that for electric utilities, all of those air conditioners
running full blast this summer was good for business.
A fellow traveler on the road to higher energy consumption
is the natural gas industry. An ongoing revolution in natural
gas recovery through fracking (in which fluids are forced at
high pressures into rocks to free gas) and other methods in the
U.S. are creating a burgeoning energy supply, as prices have
dropped to record lows. While these controversial technologies
may pose environmental harm, the gas they produce is less
malignant than petroleum or coal-based combustion. Burning
natural gas has a significantly lower carbon footprint than its
fossil-fuel cousins.
More good news for this sector would be a global move into
cleaner, lower-cost energy solutions; particularly if
governments embrace a wider climate-change agenda. The
International Energy Agency (IEA) recently called for some $36
trillion in utility investments worldwide to lower the cost of
energy by some $150 trillion by 2050.
Combined with more stringent U.S. environmental rules, these
developments are driving the electric-power industry to convert
an increasing number of energy-generating plants from coal to
cleaner natural-gas burning units. In just five years, the IEA
projects gas will be generating about as much electricity as
coal.
These developments have prompted the IEA to proclaim the
"golden age of gas in North America." Natural gas combustion by
U.S. power plants is expected to rise 20 percent this year,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. More
growth is expected next year, as more factories and commercial
facilities use gas-produced power. China, the world's
second-largest economy, is expected to more than double natural
gas consumption over the next five years thanks to ample supply
and lower prices, the IEA estimates. The overall gas trade is
expected to rise 35 percent in the next half decade.
As the United States develops more international markets for
its gas and builds more liquefied gas export terminals and
pipelines, prices should eventually rise. Growth will be fed by
teeming cities in tropical and sub-tropical zones that crave
more electrical power and air conditioning as they become
richer.
There's also significant savings to be reaped by industries
that process or burn natural gas. Assuming prices can remain
competitive with crude oil, cheap gas can reduce the cost of
everything from steelmaking to fueling the family sedan.
The gas industry's growth has offered robust employment and
the prospect of boosting the nation's export economy. Add to
that the promise of energy independence and you have a political
formula that's working well for the industry despite the many
environmental concerns.
For a concentrated play on natural gas, consider the
Fidelity Select Natural Gas fund (FSNGX.O) that invests in all
aspects of gas production, transmission and distribution.
A combined portfolio can be found in the Utilities Select
Sector SPDR (XLU), which invests in an index of power producers,
energy traders and gas utilities. The fund yields 3.8 percent.
The Vanguard Utilities (VPU) ETF and the iShares S&P Global
Utilities Sector Index fund (JXI) are good alternatives.
For those seeking a broader energy exploration and natural
resources portfolio, the T. Rowe Price New Era mutual fund
(PRNEX.0) is a worthy consideration. The fund includes a variety
of oil and gas producers.
Utilities stocks hold two major wildcards. If Congress
decides to raise the tax rate on stock dividends -- they are
currently at 15 percent -- that will hurt shares. And any threat
to demand -- such as a global recession -- will pinch prices if
supply exceeds the demand. Gas-production company shares
plummeted after the 2008 meltdown as the recession curbed
demand. Natural gas has dropped in price some 80 percent since
2008. Like any commodity, gas prices will continue to be
volatile.
Given growing demand for energy in Asia, Africa and South
America, and affluent populations buying more air conditioning
units and electricity in the future, gas and utilities companies
should continue to warm your portfolio returns for years to
come. They are long-term plays that should be more than seasonal
favorites.