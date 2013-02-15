COLUMN-Ice-free Arctic Ocean in 2030?: Wynn

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 15 Vast uncertainty remains over the
causes of melting Arctic sea ice and when it may disappear
altogether during the summer, which would have consequences for
oil explorers, shipping firms and the fight against climate
change.
The answer will depend on the balance of natural and manmade
causes.
Those causes include warmer air and seas as a result of
greenhouse gas emissions, variations in atmospheric circulation,
and a faster southward ice drift down the east coast of
Greenland.
A major study said last month that science had
underestimated the impact of soot, also called black carbon,
adding another complication to an already difficult task of
making a forecast.
The Arctic region accounts for 15 percent of the world's
undiscovered oil and 30 percent of its undiscovered gas, the
U.S. Geological Survey estimates.
Scientists are still unsure about the exact causes of sea
ice melt, and predictions of when the North Pole could have an
ice-free summer vary from 2015 to 2080 or later, with forecasts
centring around 2040.
Oil producers including Russia's Rosneft, Norway's
Statoil, U.S.-based Exxon Mobil and Anglo-Dutch
Shell are preparing to drill in areas of melting sea
ice, despite the technological difficulties and costs.
.
SEA ICE RETREAT
Last September sea ice reached its lowest level in the
satellite record, which dates back to 1979, a development that
has implications for local native communities and wildlife,
local coastal erosion and possibly northern hemisphere weather.
Observations of the extent of Arctic sea ice made by ships
in earlier decades suggest last year's record would at least
stretch back to a cold period in the mid-nineteenth century
known as the Little Ice Age.
Data show a clear trajectory of ice losses in recent
decades. (See Chart 1)
An acceleration last year past a previous record in 2007
reflects a self-perpetuating process as well as thinning over
many decades.
Under the albedo effect, dry snow reflects more than 80
percent of solar radiation; bare ice 65 percent; and open water
just 5 percent.
And increasing expanse of open water each summer warms up
faster than ice-covered sea, meaning new ice will be thinner and
more vulnerable the following year.