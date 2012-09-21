COLUMN-Mandated car economy standards work: Gerard Wynn

By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, Sept 21 Mandating economy standards for
new vehicles can be a more politically acceptable approach to
driving road fuel savings, and overcoming apathy among car
buyers, than approaches such as hefty fuel taxes.
Their success depends on governments juggling winners and
losers, and a net social benefit with the extra upfront costs to
individual consumers and manufacturers.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported this week
that fuel savings from more efficient cars yield huge net
financial benefits to owners over the lifetime of vehicles.
All net growth in global oil demand is expected to come from
the transport sector in emerging economies, the West's energy
adviser says.
But given recent rises in oil prices, greater vehicle
efficiency is also a priority for developed countries to access
fuel savings that are also needed to achieve more ambitious
targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The IEA, in its report "Improving the Fuel Economy of Road
Vehicles", estimated that fuel consumption in new passenger
vehicles globally could be halved by 2030 using commercially
available technologies at negative net cost.
Existing technologies included lighter materials, less road
resistant tyres and more aerodynamic vehicles, greater
combustion efficiency and, at more expense, combustion
engine-electric motor hybrids.
But in the real world it is not so simple.
The IEA found that actual annual efficiency gains from
2005-2008 lagged its target rate, meaning year-on-year the 2030
target was slipping out of reach and requiring ever steeper
reductions to get back on track.
"To achieve such a scenario, strong policies will be needed
from governments around the world," it said.
Some consumer groups have warned that standards risk pricing
less affluent motorists out of the market, while manufacturers
are fearful of costs they cannot pass onto motorists and of a
possible drop in new vehicle sales if prices rise.
Meanwhile, China is alone among emerging economies in
adopting fuel economy standards, the IEA found, while the actual
efficiency of car fleets in countries outside the developed
countries grouped in the OECD has fallen.