COLUMN-Mandated car economy standards work: Gerard Wynn

By Gerard Wynn

LONDON, Sept 21 Mandating economy standards for new vehicles can be a more politically acceptable approach to driving road fuel savings, and overcoming apathy among car buyers, than approaches such as hefty fuel taxes.

Their success depends on governments juggling winners and losers, and a net social benefit with the extra upfront costs to individual consumers and manufacturers.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported this week that fuel savings from more efficient cars yield huge net financial benefits to owners over the lifetime of vehicles.

All net growth in global oil demand is expected to come from the transport sector in emerging economies, the West's energy adviser says.

But given recent rises in oil prices, greater vehicle efficiency is also a priority for developed countries to access fuel savings that are also needed to achieve more ambitious targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The IEA, in its report "Improving the Fuel Economy of Road Vehicles", estimated that fuel consumption in new passenger vehicles globally could be halved by 2030 using commercially available technologies at negative net cost.

Existing technologies included lighter materials, less road resistant tyres and more aerodynamic vehicles, greater combustion efficiency and, at more expense, combustion engine-electric motor hybrids.

But in the real world it is not so simple.

The IEA found that actual annual efficiency gains from 2005-2008 lagged its target rate, meaning year-on-year the 2030 target was slipping out of reach and requiring ever steeper reductions to get back on track.

"To achieve such a scenario, strong policies will be needed from governments around the world," it said.

Some consumer groups have warned that standards risk pricing less affluent motorists out of the market, while manufacturers are fearful of costs they cannot pass onto motorists and of a possible drop in new vehicle sales if prices rise.

Meanwhile, China is alone among emerging economies in adopting fuel economy standards, the IEA found, while the actual efficiency of car fleets in countries outside the developed countries grouped in the OECD has fallen.