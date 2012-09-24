COLUMN-U.S., China climate standoff returns: Gerard Wynn

By Gerard Wynn

LONDON, Sept 24 Major developing countries have dampened prospects for agreement on international carbon emissions reduction targets by insisting on distinguishing between the responsibilities of industrialised and emerging economies to act on climate change beyond 2020.

At a meeting in Durban, South Africa, last December, ministers agreed to negotiate a deal, for implementation from 2020, in which all countries participated, boosting prospects for agreement on medium-term climate targets.

Those U.N.-backed negotiations are the world's main multilateral process for agreeing carbon cuts and can help guide choices in global energy consumption and ambition in emissions markets. So far they have fallen short.

The Durban meeting seemed to overcome a division that has long threatened U.S. participation.

The United States has complained that its main economic rival, China, as well as other major emerging economies, have escaped binding targets of any kind under the U.N. negotiations, after a Climate Convention in 1992 divided the responsibilities of Annex 1 (developed) and non-Annex 1 (developing) countries.

Last December, countries agreed a 2-page "Durban Platform for Enhanced Action" which appeared to sweep aside the dichotomy, making no reference to formally divided responsibilities and so appearing to launch a fresh era in negotiations.

However, on Friday, ministers from Brazil, South Africa, India and China (dubbed "BASIC" countries, in U.N. climate jargon) said any deal must explicitly distinguish action between industrialised and emerging economies and by implication between the United States and China, the world's top two emitters, appearing to put negotiations back at least one year.