COLUMN-Lack of will, cash hinder world efficiency standards:Wynn

By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Dec 11 Climate talks in Doha last week
highlighted the weakness of carbon targets as a tool to limit
climate change while a lack of international financial and
political support may equally undermine an alternative,
technology-led approach.
The talks achieved no new targets to cap emissions, which
was no surprise given the complexity of agreeing responsibility
for climate action between countries and chiefly between China
and the United States.
A negotiator from Belarus on Monday threatened to pull out
of a second, limited round of the Kyoto Protocol agreed just 48
hours earlier after belatedly realising the constraint on the
country's emissions, underlining the problem with a carbon caps
approach that is onerous and divisive.
Pending an agreement on global emissions targets, which may
never happen, one potentially less contentious alternative is to
agree mandatory global benchmarks for residential, automotive
and industrial efficiency, among other technology policies and
measures.
Global minimum standards could apply, for example, to the
adoption of standby power policies; the phase out of inefficient
lighting; minimum energy performance requirements for appliances
and equipment; vehicle tyre rolling resistance; and the carbon
emissions of passenger cars.
The range of vehicle fuel economy standards worldwide
illustrates the scope for progress, where the European Union
leads, followed by Japan, the United States, the Republic of
Korea, Canada, Australia and then emerging economies. (See Chart
1).
A voluntary approach is supported by multiple initiatives
including a "clean energy ministerial" collaboration between
major economies, and by the International Organisation for
Standardisation (ISO), the world's largest developer and
publisher of international standards.
Barriers to a more formal or mandatory approach include a
lack of financial backing for such multilateral efforts.