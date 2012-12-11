COLUMN-Lack of will, cash hinder world efficiency standards:Wynn

By Gerard Wynn

LONDON Dec 11 Climate talks in Doha last week highlighted the weakness of carbon targets as a tool to limit climate change while a lack of international financial and political support may equally undermine an alternative, technology-led approach.

The talks achieved no new targets to cap emissions, which was no surprise given the complexity of agreeing responsibility for climate action between countries and chiefly between China and the United States.

A negotiator from Belarus on Monday threatened to pull out of a second, limited round of the Kyoto Protocol agreed just 48 hours earlier after belatedly realising the constraint on the country's emissions, underlining the problem with a carbon caps approach that is onerous and divisive.

Pending an agreement on global emissions targets, which may never happen, one potentially less contentious alternative is to agree mandatory global benchmarks for residential, automotive and industrial efficiency, among other technology policies and measures.

Global minimum standards could apply, for example, to the adoption of standby power policies; the phase out of inefficient lighting; minimum energy performance requirements for appliances and equipment; vehicle tyre rolling resistance; and the carbon emissions of passenger cars.

The range of vehicle fuel economy standards worldwide illustrates the scope for progress, where the European Union leads, followed by Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea, Canada, Australia and then emerging economies. (See Chart 1).

A voluntary approach is supported by multiple initiatives including a "clean energy ministerial" collaboration between major economies, and by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the world's largest developer and publisher of international standards.

Barriers to a more formal or mandatory approach include a lack of financial backing for such multilateral efforts.