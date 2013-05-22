COLUMN-Solar panel glut may persist: Gerard Wynn

By Gerard Wynn

LONDON May 22 Overcapacity in the global solar industry is unlikely to disappear soon, suggest data and strategies outlined in the recent financial reports of top manufacturers.

That surplus has contributed to sharp falls in the average selling prices of solar panels, or modules, with knock-on impacts for manufacturing profit margins.

Strategies to maintain margins, as prices continue to fall, include mothballing or closing existing factories.

But there is a delicate balancing act where no company wants to give up its share of a global market which grew at a compound annual rate of 52 percent from 2002 to 2012 (Chart 1).

Companies are choosing between market share and profit.

Evidence from the larger listed manufacturers suggests that leading companies at present are split on strategy, with some continuing to ramp up loss-making capacity, while others have shelved expansion plans, but only a small minority have mothballed or closed factories.

That may not bode well for the wider, global industry, where leaner capacity will be the main route to a return to profitability, and suggests more value destruction to come as companies continue to take provisions on inventory, close factories or file for bankruptcy.