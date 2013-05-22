COLUMN-Solar panel glut may persist: Gerard Wynn

By Gerard Wynn
LONDON May 22 Overcapacity in the global solar
industry is unlikely to disappear soon, suggest data and
strategies outlined in the recent financial reports of top
manufacturers.
That surplus has contributed to sharp falls in the average
selling prices of solar panels, or modules, with knock-on
impacts for manufacturing profit margins.
Strategies to maintain margins, as prices continue to fall,
include mothballing or closing existing factories.
But there is a delicate balancing act where no company wants
to give up its share of a global market which grew at a compound
annual rate of 52 percent from 2002 to 2012 (Chart 1).
Companies are choosing between market share and profit.
Evidence from the larger listed manufacturers suggests that
leading companies at present are split on strategy, with some
continuing to ramp up loss-making capacity, while others have
shelved expansion plans, but only a small minority have
mothballed or closed factories.
That may not bode well for the wider, global industry, where
leaner capacity will be the main route to a return to
profitability, and suggests more value destruction to come as
companies continue to take provisions on inventory, close
factories or file for bankruptcy.