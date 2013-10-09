COLUMN-Solar market to be driven by Asia, lower storage costs: Wynn

By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Oct 9 Solar market fundamentals driven
by demand in Asia remain strong, meaning installed capacity
should continue to grow at current rates and could accelerate
given expected breakthroughs in residential electricity storage.
Until recently, equity investors did not necessarily feel
the benefits of market growth, as this was driven by lower
module prices and over-capacity which in turn have crushed
manufacturing profit and triggered bankruptcies.
But now, stabilising prices have begun to cheer investors,
as margins recover.
There is still over-capacity, however, meaning module prices
could resume their downward path.
Sector growth will depend on a range of factors including
Asian demand, a continued fall in module prices, and lower
installation costs, while a breakthrough in battery storage for
residential systems could see solar power undercut utility
tariffs, in a possible electricity market game-changer.