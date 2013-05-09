COLUMN-Solar market shift threatens western producers: Gerard Wynn

By Gerard Wynn

LONDON May 9 U.S. solar module maker and project developer First Solar illustrates wider industry efforts to secure new markets in a shift away from the United States and Europe.

That was before the U.S. and European imposed and planned import duties against Chinese products, which may hinder exporters seeking to tap one of the world's fastest growing markets.

The European solar market shrank last year for the first time this century, and this year will be less than half the global market for the first time since 2003, according to data and forecasts from the trade body, the European Photovoltaic Industry Association (EPIA). (See Chart 1)

Meanwhile meteoric U.S. market growth of some 76 percent in 2012 will slow, exposing First Solar which derived 56 percent of total net sales last year from utility-scale projects in California.

Arizona-based First Solar is one of the world's largest PV module manufacturers and also builds utility-scale projects for financial and energy company buyers after its acquisition of two leading U.S. developers.

It has signalled a shift away from Europe, in particular after Germany scrapped support for large-scale projects, closing its manufacturing operations in Frankfurt at the end of 2012.

"We continue to shift our selling efforts from the European markets, in which we have historically generated a significant portion of our net sales, to new markets, in which we have not historically generated any meaningful portion of our net sales," it said in February.

It is instead targeting a combination of sun-belt and high growth markets, such as China, India, the Middle East, South Africa and Chile, which it terms "new sustainable markets".

It defines these as markets where: "demand for power that exceeds current supply; high existing power prices; and abundant sunshine", in its 2012 annual report.

The strategy reflects the desperate need of the global industry to find new demand to mop up a global glut in modules, where subsidised markets in Europe and the United States are waning or slowing and anyway fail to match product supply.