COLUMN-Solar module prices will fall, but more slowly: Gerard Wynn

By Gerard Wynn

LONDON May 10 The latest round of company financial reports suggests that solar module selling prices will continue to fall, although more slowly than previously.

The impact of proliferating proposed import duties is a major unknown, however.

Solar panel, or module, prices have fallen sharply in the past five years, in response to global over-supply coupled with falling subsidies and the economic crisis in the world's biggest market, Europe.

Falling prices for the raw material polysilicon, which reached record lows last November have sapped prices for the finished modules, say manufacturers.

These factors have narrowed module manufacturing margins and cut solar power generation costs for end users, in turn leading to a pull-back in subsidies which has further limited module demand and prices, combining to pose the question: when will prices stabilise?

China's Yingli, one of the top module manufacturers by volume shipped, pointed to a stabilisation of prices in an upbeat assessment which was not specific on timing.

"We expect that the prices of PV products, including PV modules, may gradually stabilize or increase slightly due to the increased demand caused by the quick development of new and emerging markets and the rationalized supply of PV products on the market," the company said in its latest annual report published in March.

It seems likely that price falls will slow, but rises soon are unlikely given data which show a continuing fall in manufacturing costs and selling prices.

HISTORICAL PRICES

Average selling prices for silicon-based modules, as reported by top-10 manufacturers, have fallen from around $3.5-$4.5 per watt in 2008 to $0.7-$0.8 per watt last year (See Chart 1)

Price falls can be attributed both to competitiveness pressures and structural falls, the latter following advances in technology and benefits from growing economies of scale.

"We price our standard PV modules based on the prevailing market prices at the time we enter into sales contracts ... and our silicon-based raw materials costs," said China's Trina Solar , in its latest annual report.

Solar panel prices have fallen quicker than manufacturing costs, showing the impact of competitiveness pressures.

Yingli's quarterly and annual reports show average annual manufacturing costs per watt fell 35 percent in 2012 versus 2011, compared with a 46 percent drop in average selling prices.