COLUMN-Solar module market looking up due to Japan: Gerard Wynn

By Gerard Wynn

LONDON Aug 13 Solar module prices may be rising for the first time in at least five years after Japan introduced generous subsidies last year, as it turns to renewables to try to plug the gap left by nuclear shutdowns in the wake of Fukushima.

Solar manufacturers say Japan is the world's most profitable market. It is also one of the fastest growing, which leads to the question of how long it will be able to sustain costly support for solar.

Japan alone may not be able to make up for an expected drop in European demand this year, but it has boosted manufacturers' profitability, as confirmed by China-based Canadian Solar in earnings guidance last week.

From 2008 through 2012, solar module prices fell more than 80 percent. Some of that decline came from improved technology and efficiency that reduced costs, but much of it was the result of global overcapacity. Countries such as Spain and Germany had offered subsidies to encourage growth and then reduced or withdrew them. Producers sold at a loss to keep market share, crippling profits and crushing returns for investors. (Charts 1 and 2)